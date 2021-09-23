‘Wario Ware: Get it Together’ is a must-have WTF party game

Mario Party. Jackbox Games. Among Us. The party game genre is full of big hitters, but none quite as big as the series helmed by Mario’s greedy garlic-chomping rival. Wario Ware: Get it Together brings the king of party games back where he belongs: the Nintendo Switch.

What is Wario Ware: Get it Together?

The Wario Ware series may have started on the Gameboy Advance, but party games are best enjoyed with pals. Ever since the Gamecube years, Wario and his Diamond City pals have made party games actually worth playing. Each round is full of not only weird and occasionally heart-pumping mini games, but plenty of Nintendo fan service.

Wario Ware: Get it Together is the latest entry in the mini-game romp, and Wario’s debut on the Nintendo Switch outside of his Super Smash Bros. Ultimate appearance. Instead of simply playing through mini-games, you will take control of various Wario Ware characters including 9-Volt, Ashley, Orbulon, Jimmy T, and countless others. Each player handles differently, which requires you to think on your feet faster than before.

The game will feature 200 microgames in story mode alone, which unlocks even more games as you play through it. Up to four players can compete on the same system at once, making it the perfect game for both family game nights or friend get-togethers.

If you’re unfamiliar with the glory of Wario Ware, there’s a free demo available on the Nintendo Switch right now.

Wario Ware: Get it Together trailer

Wario Ware: Get it Together release date

Luckily, you don’t have to wait for the release of this game. It was released Friday, September 10, and is available on Amazon for $46.98.

