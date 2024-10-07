Dudes of TikTok are absolutely floored by their ‘beardless filter’ results

Fellas, ever look in the mirror at your beardless face and wonder, “What’s under there?” It’s a question for the ages, circling the cosmos in a constant ballet of query and existential ennui.

Perhaps men were never meant to know certain things. Perhaps what’s beneath a beard should remain hidden, as the human brain is not equipped to process such knowledge.

Oh, hold on. There’s actually a TikTok filter for that. Carry on, everyone!

TikTok’s beardless filter fascinates social media

Yes, the men of TikTok have been swept up by the “beardless filter,” which, as the name suggests, depicts what an individual looks like without their facial hair in a split-screen fashion.

The results are oddly smooth and waxy, but they give the facially-haired fellas a look into an alternate universe in which they shave.

Predictably, minds have been blown.

As you might expect, the hairless glimpse proves too jarring for some.

Unfortunately, like any technology, the filter doesn’t always work as it’s meant to, resulting in some horror shows.

The trend has reached the NFL, here are the New England Patriots trying it out (they need a distraction, bless their hearts).

Here’s the Melbourne Football Club (aka The Demons) trying it out:

What TikTok filter will those maniacs concoct next?! One that depicts what you’d look like with a slight haircut? A filter that shows what you’d look like a few days older?! A demonic window into an unforgiving dimension in which your teeth are slightly whiter?! The future is here, my friends; best be ready.

