The Oscars snubbed Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig for ‘Barbie,’ and the Internet is not happy

It’s official: the nominees for the 2024 Academy Awards were announced this morning, and—while a few very notable names were missing—two stuck out immediately.

ICYMI, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie positively owned this past summer. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the blockbuster hit was nothing less than a cultural juggernaut, grossing over one billion dollars worldwide while also being popular with fans and critics alike—a truly rare feat.

So you can imagine movie lovers’ genuine surprise when actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid took to the stage this morning to announce the 2024 Academy Award nominees over a live stream, and the Best Director category AND Best Actress categories snubbed both Greta and Margot respectively.

Both Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig were snubbed in their respective #Oscars categories: Best Actress & Best Director. pic.twitter.com/dquyKSCuip — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 23, 2024

While the film was still nominated for eight awards in total—including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Costume Design—many were quick to point out that Greta was overlooked for her personal achievements in creating what was, quite literally, the biggest film of the year, and Margot was bypassed despite being the heart and soul of said film.

As you can imagine, there was no forgiving the snubs, and fans of the filmmakers quickly took to X to express their feelings, which ranged from disappointment to full-on disgust:

Greta Gerwig made a film that was critically acclaimed, culturally impactful, hilarious, unique, visually exceptional, perfectly cast and acted, left people laughing, crying and thinking AND made a billion dollars at the box office. But no Best Director nom?! #Barbie #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/ePfuiDbEfm — Leigh Lewallen (@leighlew3) January 23, 2024

https://twitter.com/bigIttIeIies/status/1749792292615970985

greta gerwig is not nominated for best director????? #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/tVNjsTi99w — ale (@greeneclarks) January 23, 2024

Many were also quick to point out the obvious irony on display, given that a film about women being sidelined so men (and horses) can steal the spotlight saw two of its female creators snubbed while their male counterpart was praised in two categories, with Ryan Gosling being nominated for Supporting Actor and his epic ballad “I’m Just Ken” being nominated for Best Original Song:

Ryan Gosling being nominated for Ken, whilst Margot Robbie gets nothing is the most ken like outcome. #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/gMSMeymRdd — Puggapillar (@puggapillar) January 23, 2024

Ken getting nominated and not Barbie is honestly so fitting for a film about a man discovering the power of patriarchy in the Real World. — Michael. (@yosoymichael) January 23, 2024

no because wdym they nominated ryan for barbie and NOT margot…#Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/zzdOxOsqcO — feds (@h1ghrct) January 23, 2024

Ryan Gosling, while deserving, got an Oscar nomination for Barbie while Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie didn’t? Completely proving the point of the movie in 20 fucking 24 you cannot make this up #Oscars2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EvnPJcP8Xn — rhys (he/him) (@rhysr97) January 23, 2024

Wait Ryan Gosling got nominated for his role as Ken, but Margot Robbie didn't get nominated for Barbie?! And Greta got snubbed for Best Director?!?!



Way to justify the literal plot of the movie @TheAcademy 🥴 #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/6MEHaSeTjZ — Shirleigh (@ShirleighShirlz) January 23, 2024

While this is not by any means the first time an Academy Awards snub has caused a major upset, it’s certainly some of the most glaring omissions in recent history, given the film’s overwhelming success.

It’s also worth noting this is the second time Greta has had a critically acclaimed film nominated in the Best Picture category but has been shut out of the Best Director category (the former being 2019’s Little Women).

So, uh…yeah. To sum up everyone’s general feelings on these snubs with an appropriate and timely gif: