‘Deeply saddened’: Athletes are explaining why they won’t be attending the Olympics by sharing their funniest fail videos

Warning: you may need a minute to breathe after laughing so hard at these Olympic fail videos.

The Paris Summer Olympics are fully activated at this point. You can’t escape them, but why would you want to? It seems like every day, there’s a new display of the human spirit’s triumph, talent, and gumption to overcome the odds to create a heartwarming, inspiring story. However, what about all the athletes who aren’t there? Ever think of them? Huh? Do ya?

Well, a recent TikTok trend suggests maybe you should spare a moment for those uh, less than stellar athletes (raises both hands). The series of posts involve users sadly declaring that they will not be participating in the Olympics, accompanied by a video that explains exactly why.

(*NOTE: These TikToks are, like most things, best viewed accompanied by “Yakety Sax.”)

First, there are the divers:

@olivia_paq7234 Wanted to give others a chance but now I think I could’ve rlly enjoyed a gold medal ♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC

Most prominently, however, are our hard working gymnasts who just can’t seem to stick that landing.

Keep at it, athletic TikTokers. We have to assume Simone Biles went through these exact scenarios at some point. (Nah.)

