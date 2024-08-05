‘Deeply saddened’: Athletes are explaining why they won’t be attending the Olympics by sharing their funniest fail videos

Warning: you may need a minute to breathe after laughing so hard at these Olympic fail videos.
The Paris Summer Olympics are fully activated at this point. You can’t escape them, but why would you want to? It seems like every day, there’s a new display of the human spirit’s triumph, talent, and gumption to overcome the odds to create a heartwarming, inspiring story. However, what about all the athletes who aren’t there? Ever think of them? Huh? Do ya?
Well, a recent TikTok trend suggests maybe you should spare a moment for those uh, less than stellar athletes (raises both hands). The series of posts involve users sadly declaring that they will not be participating in the Olympics, accompanied by a video that explains exactly why.
(*NOTE: These TikToks are, like most things, best viewed accompanied by “Yakety Sax.”)
First, there are the divers:
@becca.fey enjoy my monthly repost of this video #diving #dive #fail #2024olympics #paris2024 #diveteam #teamusa #olympicdiving ♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
@sweetpotatoes2006
maybe next olympics😢♬ The Olympic Theme – Paul Brooks
@www.ihaveacrushonyou maybe next year ! 😪#olympics #iwillbethenextsteelejohnson or #simonebiles ♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
@tal.009
maybe 2028!!♬ original sound – tal
@olivia_paq7234
Wanted to give others a chance but now I think I could’ve rlly enjoyed a gold medal♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
Most prominently, however, are our hard working gymnasts who just can’t seem to stick that landing.
@_anigrothe_ In honor of the olympics here is thsis humbling video from a few years ago… #olympics ♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
@jyaayaa
2028 bar specialist?👀♬ The Olympic Theme – Paul Brooks
@siennablake343 ♬ The Olympic Theme – Paul Brooks
@tatum.scharfen simone, the twisties got us both unfortunately #neverforget ♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
@tiptoeininmy #olympics #2024 #usagymnastics #simonebiles ♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
@ellastein5
Mental block👎♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
@jojomoonan
had to bring it back 🤣♬ original sound – jojo
@bellitabaute Training for LA 2028!! #2024olympics ♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
@enzoandluca2
Had to bring back this throwback♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
@izzyk.8 so close yet so far #olympics2028 ♬ The Olympic Theme – Paul Brooks
@sky.to.swaggy surprised they didnt ask me to come out of retirement 🤷♀️ If @Simone Biles comments I’ll go back to gymnastics #olympics2024paris #gymnastics #simonebiles ♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
Keep at it, athletic TikTokers. We have to assume Simone Biles went through these exact scenarios at some point. (Nah.)
