Aaron Taylor-Johnson may have been offered the role of James Bond, and you better believe people have opinions

After fifteen years (and across five films in the series), our most recent James Bond, Daniel Craig, officially stepped down from the role in 2021, and rumors have been flying over who will replace him ever since. From Idris Elba to Tom Hardy to Regé-Jean Page, there have been countless actors rumored to be considered for the role over the last three years.

Given the role’s iconography, there have also been countless fan votes for who should be our next Bond, with many fans even hoping to see a woman become 007 for the first time. Actresses who’d been campaigned for by fans of the franchise include Lashana Lynch, Hayley Atwell, and Lupita Nyong’o.

However, full chaos ensued this week when news dropped of an alleged official offer being made to actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered the role of James Bond.



(https://t.co/W3D88XJg7x) pic.twitter.com/feX5tspwLg — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 19, 2024

The rumor of his official offer originated in The Sun, with reports from a source close to the situation saying, “The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.”

The 33-year-old actor is best known for his roles in Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Bullet Train, thus Aaron’s no stranger to action stardom and seems like a natural choice for the part. He was also one of the many actors originally rumored to be attached to the role as early as 2021.

However, in a true case of “easy come easy go,” it was announced shortly after the initial rumor was leaked that these were, indeed, just rumors:

Contrary to earlier reports, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has not been offered the role of James Bond, according to @enews.



(https://t.co/ED9tc18I39) pic.twitter.com/OEPfbXWyQx — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 19, 2024

But that didn’t stop the internet from having every possible reaction to the casting before the news was rescinded—and the reception was mostly positive, with many excited to see a younger actor possibly stepping up to the 007 challenge!

Here are just a few of the most intense feelings shared:

AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON ABOUT TO BE THE NEW JAMES BOND??? pic.twitter.com/ls7yhtroor — honey (@saintpattinson) March 19, 2024

gonna be honest if aaron taylor-johnson does james bond like this i'll watch every single one at least 10 times pic.twitter.com/w8NbKUnLrQ — mel 🏳️‍🌈 (@brotherskeleton) March 19, 2024

I’m actually gassed about this cus he surprises us with his versatility. — RIHANAT IDAMU ADUGBO(LASHTECH)🫶🏾 (@Rihanatsona) March 19, 2024

Me running to the cinema when Aaron Taylor Johnson is James Bond pic.twitter.com/VjhExNqzkt — Tessa 🇵🇸 (@Tessicat) March 19, 2024

a lot of grown men are about to start stanning aaron taylor johnson for being bond but they dont know him like i know him. i watched angus thongs and perfect snogging — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) March 20, 2024

Aaron-Taylor Johnson the new James Bond !!!!!!!!!!!!!? pic.twitter.com/ntGCXaLo04 — 🐬𝑨𝒛𝒖𝒓𝒂 (@aruzaizit) March 19, 2024

Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out for sure who our next James Bond will actually be, but needless to say: if Aaron wants the role, the fans appear to be behind him!

