Aaron Taylor-Johnson may have been offered the role of James Bond, and you better believe people have opinions

After fifteen years (and across five films in the series), our most recent James Bond, Daniel Craig, officially stepped down from the role in 2021, and rumors have been flying over who will replace him ever since. From Idris Elba to Tom Hardy to Regé-Jean Page, there have been countless actors rumored to be considered for the role over the last three years.
Given the role’s iconography, there have also been countless fan votes for who should be our next Bond, with many fans even hoping to see a woman become 007 for the first time. Actresses who’d been campaigned for by fans of the franchise include Lashana Lynch, Hayley Atwell, and Lupita Nyong’o.
However, full chaos ensued this week when news dropped of an alleged official offer being made to actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson:
The rumor of his official offer originated in The Sun, with reports from a source close to the situation saying, “The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.”
The 33-year-old actor is best known for his roles in Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Bullet Train, thus Aaron’s no stranger to action stardom and seems like a natural choice for the part. He was also one of the many actors originally rumored to be attached to the role as early as 2021.
However, in a true case of “easy come easy go,” it was announced shortly after the initial rumor was leaked that these were, indeed, just rumors:
But that didn’t stop the internet from having every possible reaction to the casting before the news was rescinded—and the reception was mostly positive, with many excited to see a younger actor possibly stepping up to the 007 challenge!
Here are just a few of the most intense feelings shared:
Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out for sure who our next James Bond will actually be, but needless to say: if Aaron wants the role, the fans appear to be behind him!
