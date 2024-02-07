‘A Quiet Place: Day One’—the prequel to ‘A Quiet Place’—just released an intense first trailer starring Lupita Nyong’o

When the first A Quiet Place came out in 2018, horror fanatics were anything but quiet about it.

The unique take on the genre saw real-life power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt star as parents to two young children during an odd apocalypse featuring mysterious monsters who react and attack based on sound.

The film was wildly successful with both critics and fans alike, raking in $340 million on a $17 million budget and becoming an acclaimed success, naturally garnering a sequel.

The sequel story, aptly named A Quiet Place Part II, picked up right where the first film left off while adding a whole new cast of characters, including Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. Based on the success of the first film, the sequel film had a much larger budget (estimated at $55 million as opposed to the first film’s $17 million) and also saw much success, pulling in nearly $300 million worldwide.

Given the absurd success of the franchise and the curious nature of the story’s antagonists, it was only a matter of time before we got a prequel explaining to us just how those aforementioned mysterious monsters came to be: so, with that set-up, the first trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One was released today.

Discover why our world went quiet. Watch the new trailer for #AQuietPlace: Day One – only in theatres June 28. pic.twitter.com/jfXnU2WuLq — A Quiet Place: Day One (@AQuietPlace) February 7, 2024

The prequel is noted as a “spin-off” rather than a sequel, with a proper third installment in the works for release in 2025. As seen in the trailer, it will not include any of the characters from the original film—though Djimon Hounsou is set to reprise his role from the sequel—and instead stars recent horror icon Lupita N’Yongo as a character we haven’t met yet.

The trailer spends the first 20 seconds reminding us of where we’ve been and how far the characters from the original story have come in a world where no sound can be made, before showing a countdown of days since the apocalypse took place, revealing that the creatures hunting humanity fell from the sky onto major cities, causing all kinds of destruction.

Lupita’s character (noted to be named “Sam” in the cast list) is seen on a crowded New York City street as these horrifying beasts screech toward the Earth, attacking and killing anyone who makes so much as a peep—which, as you can imagine in a major city, is most of the people. She briefly escapes by hiding under—and nearly being crushed by—a car before the scene cuts away to show new moments of terror, as well as Lupita’s co-star in the film, Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn.

The pace of the trailer is breakneck and chaotic, truly encapsulating the fear the first two films have put in place, and the visual effects look stunning. Plus, with Lupita in your horror film—you know it’s going to be an instant classic.

Naturally, fans of the franchise were very excited by the new trailer, and quickly took to X to express their thoughts:

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE looks intense. I’m all about this, those aliens are scary as hell and Lupita Nyong'o back in horror. I’m in. pic.twitter.com/aJaebS4Um4 — 𖤐 Bri 𖤐 (@BriAnimator_) February 7, 2024

Been spoilt with A Quiet Place Day One & Love Lies Bleeding trailers today, now just give me MaXXXine



pic.twitter.com/ixHMUWc3eY — David Grimmett (@TheDGrimmett) February 7, 2024

#AQuietPlace Day One looks sick. Nice change up from the countryside to set it in NY. Definitely think i'll be there Day One #OhShiet — Heavy Spoilers (@heavyspoilers) February 7, 2024

So, yeah! There you have it! Be sure to catch A Quiet Place: Day One when it hits theaters June 28.