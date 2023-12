This story was originally published on Passionfruit.

In the latest viral video from Harris Brewis on his 1.3 million subscriber channel HBomberGuy posted on Saturday night, the video essayist alleges that a few large creators have been openly plagiarizing the work of authors, journalists, and other YouTubers. In the 4-hour epic, which has accumulated over 3 million views, Brewis dives into his claims that four channels have in some way plagiarized the content of others in their videos.

