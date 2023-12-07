Hbomberguy astonished by massive reaction to his video on YouTube plagiarism

This story was originally published on Passionfruit.

On Saturday, on his Hbomberguy YouTube channel, Harris Brewis dropped a four-hour video about plagiarism. In just a couple of days, the deep dive video into claims that a few large YouTubers have plagiarized the work of others and rebranded it as their own has pulled over 4.8 million views.

As part of the fallout from the video, the main focus of over half the video, a queer YouTuber named James Somerton, has all but disappeared from the internet, deleting all of his socials, his Patreon, and Discord. While it’s been a very busy week for Brewis and the post-release jitters are wearing off, he took the time to speak to Passionfruit about making the video, life on YouTube, and why theft is so rampant.

