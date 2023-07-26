Article Lead Image

JosepPerianes/Shutterstock kichikimi/Shutterstock Activision Blizzard Inc./Wikimedia Commons theneedledrop/YouTube Remix by Caterina Cox

‘IT’S ENOUGH SLICES!’: Activision sues creator Anthony Fantano after he requests six-figure payment for the use of his viral pizza slice TikTok audio

Everyone wants a slice of the revenue pie.

Franklin Graves 

Franklin Graves

Passionfruit

Posted on Jul 26, 2023   Updated on Jul 26, 2023, 3:00 pm CDT

Passionfruit

On July 24, video game publisher Activision filed a lawsuit against creator and music critic Anthony Fantano (@theneedledrop), but the end goal is not likely what you’d expect. The strategic move by Activision aims to cut off Fantano’s demands for a six-figure payout and from filing his own lawsuit against the company.

In a now-deleted TikTok, Activision used a portion of Fantano’s viral, 19-second TikTok original sound to promote the creation of custom sneakers depicting characters from the “Crash Bandicoot” video game franchise. The original sound is an extract from Fantano’s TikTok Duet in which he reacts to another user’s video of a pizza being cut over 15 times into absurdly small slices. By the end, Fantano is yelling, “IT’S ENOUGH SLICES!”

According to the complaint, The Needle Drop creator sent a settlement demand letter to Activision in June, claiming the game company used Fantano’s voice and video without permission. Activision defended using the audio clip but agreed to take down its video. By July, Fantano’s legal counsel still demanded a lot of dough (a six-figure sum in line with what other commercial users had already paid per the complaint), claiming Activision’s use of the audio clip resulted in a false endorsement. …

Click here to read more at Passionfruit
In Body Image

Sign up for our Passionfruit newsletter for creator coverage like this:

Share this article
*First Published: Jul 26, 2023, 2:57 pm CDT

Franklin Graves

Franklin Graves is an in-house technology, IP, and media law attorney based in Nashville. He runs Creator Economy Law, a weekly newsletter and blog focused on breaking down all things legal across the creator economy space. He also enjoys providing volunteer legal assistance to creators.

Franklin Graves
 