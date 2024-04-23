‘The ones that forever be in their villain era’: Expert reveals who the worst sun and moon sign combo is

There’s never a dull moment on #AstrologyTok, so it should come as no surprise that self-professed astrology expert Samanthan (@babobars) has gone viral for explaining why an Earth Sun and Water Moon are the worst possible combination.

“If you got an Earth Sun with Water Moon, you got dealt the worst hand in the deck,” he began. “Actually, no, I take that back. The people around you got dealt the worst hand in the deck because they have to deal with you.”

One reason for this, he said, is because Earth Suns with Water Moons are the “most angstiest people ever.” This, he explained, is due to the fact that while the Water Moon side feels deeply, Earth Suns have a tendency to suppress their emotions.

“You’re not addressing the elephant in the room, but the feeling is there,” he added. “So the resentment grows with whatever you’re feeling. And if it’s a negative emotion, you just become the most emotionally negative, passive-aggressive person ever because you can’t even express yourself.”

He continued, “And if you’re an Earth Sun and a Water Moon, and you feel like none of this applies to you, then I truly applaud you … because y’all have to work extra hard to make sure that you heal y’allselves to make sure that y’all understand your emotional selves. I applaud y’all. It’s the ones that are not at that level yet.”

Ultimately, Samanthan advised Earth Suns with Water Moons to “stop pretending like everything’s OK. We know it’s not, and it’s OK to admit that it’s not, OK? Go ahead and admit that.”

In the comments section, there were plenty of Earth Suns with Water Moons, and it’s safe to say they felt a little called out. “Me watching this with a Virgo sun and cancer moon,” one commenter wrote. “Capricorn sun and cancer moon,” another added. “Screaming.”

However, this video comes with an important caveat. “Human beings are not fated [to] live [a] predetermined version of themselves based on their sign/chart,” Samanthan said in an email to the Daily Dot. “It is also worth it to note that water and earth sextile in most cases, creating positive aspects.”

He continued, “And if we were to get technical with planetary domiciles/exaltation/and rulership, Libra Sun and Scorpio moon would be the technical worst sun/moon combo. This video is simply an observation based on personal experience detailing a biased personal opinion.”

This isn’t the first time that astrology has made waves on the internet. When Mercury was last in retrograde, netizens reacted with painfully relatable memes. Last year, fellow astrology expert Emily (@emilykoko) amassed more than a million views on her video deciphering what chain restaurants your star sign would be. She said Aries, for instance, was the The Cheesecake Factory because the restaurant is “aggressive and out of pocket.”

