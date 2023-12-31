World of Warships memes: How a war game became a meme machine

World of Warships, a free-to-play naval warfare-themed multiplayer online game developed and published by Wargaming, has evolved into more than just a gaming platform. Since its initial release in 2015, it has become fertile ground for various memes that blend historical naval warfare with modern internet culture. Let’s dig into World of Warships memes.

Game development and evolution

First announced in 2011 as World of Battleships, the game underwent extensive testing phases before its final release in 2015 as World of Warships. The game offers a mix of ship artillery, torpedoes, and aircraft, and allows players to engage in team-based tactical battles.

It has since expanded across multiple platforms, including the 2018 mobile version World of Warships Blitz, and the console version World of Warships: Legends for PlayStation and Xbox from 2019 and 2021. The game’s historical settings, spanning from the early 20th century to the end of World War II, offers players a diverse range of ship classes to choose from, enriching their strategic naval combat experience.

The rise of memes in World of Warships

The game’s extensive community and diverse gameplay has given rise to several popular memes and internet phenomena.

Poi

Originating from the Kantai Collection character Yuudachi, ‘Poi’ became a common spam in the World of Warships chat. The term’s popularity increased with the introduction of IJN Shiratsuyu and Yuudachi as playable ships in the game.

Torpedobeat

A sub-genre of montage parody videos, Torpedobeat features clips of warships executing evasive maneuvers to dodge torpedoes, often set to Eurobeat music. Popularized by YouTuber Yuro, these videos capture the thrilling aspects of naval combat in the game.

The Unicum Guides

Indonesian YouTuber Yuro, also known as atsf, also created “How to X” videos for World of Warships, offering humorous and stylized tutorials that further contributed to the Torpedobeat trend.

Flamu

Finnish YouTuber and streamer Flamu, known for his critical and often sarcastic commentary on the game, has also become a central figure in the World of Warships meme culture. His personal Discord server features a dedicated channel for memes about him, further cementing his influence within the community.

Sabaton’s ‘Bismarck’ or ‘Pride of a nation a beast made of steel’:

The partnership between Wargaming and the Swedish metal band Sabaton resulted in the song “Bismarck,” which narrates the story of the German battleship of the same name. The song’s lyrics have become a famous catchphrase among players, intertwining historical reverence with gaming culture.

Controversies and community response

The game has not been without its controversies, such as the poorly received 2019 CV rework and the USS Puerto Rico controversy. These events were met with intense backlash from the community, reflecting the passionate and engaged nature of the game’s player base.

World of Warships has transcended its original purpose as a naval warfare game, to become a vibrant hub for internet memes and community engagement. With its combination of historical accuracy, tactical gameplay, and player creativity, the game has carved out a unique niche in meme culture. As it continues to evolve, its community will likely continue to generate new and engaging memes, further solidifying World of Warships’ status as a meme machine.