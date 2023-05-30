‘All for my meetings to still be on Teams’: Worker says she now has to wake up 3 hours earlier after workplace returns to office

A worker with a hybrid job said that going into the office will lead to her having to wake up three hours earlier to be on time.

The now-viral TikTok was posted by Cameesha Adams (@cameeshaadams2). As of Tuesday afternoon, her video had over 673,100 views.

“When I realize that the in-office day is approaching, and I have to wake up 3 hours earlier just to be there on time,” she wrote via text overlay.

She doubled-down on her frustration in the caption. “No, but like seriously it takes a lot out of me,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Adams via Facebook Messenger. As of publication, it was unclear where she worked or how often she had to go into an office.

But following the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home has become more in vogue. A study from Owl Labs even found that remote and hybrid workers were 22% happier. They were also more productive and often stayed at their jobs longer, the study found.

A number of commenters appeared to agree with this sentiment.

“WHEN WE COULD BE DOING THE SAME THING AT HOME,” the top-liked comment read.

“All for my meetings to still be on teams,” another said.

“I think the worst is actually having to commute after logging off instead of just laying on the couch,” a third user lamented.