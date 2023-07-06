‘If 50¢ is really so little, why not give it to you?’: Worker received job offer at $23.55 an hour. The employer then cut 50 cents off the wage

By now you’ve certainly heard of “quiet quitting,” the workplace trend of employees putting in the bare minimum of effort required to keep their job and refusing to go above and beyond in any way in lieu of actually resigning. Well, TikTok user @tylernol4thypain may just have invented “quiet contracting” in his latest video.

Tyler made the video in response to an employer apparently reneging on an hourly wage rate they had offered in initial negotiations to hire the TikToker. While Tyler was told he would be making $23.55 an hour at the beginning of the application process, the company in question—which was not identified in the video—later rescinded the offer, saying that the pay rate would actually be $23.05 an hour, a net loss to Tyler of approximately $33 a month.

“I had been told over the phone twice during the hiring process and then once in written form through an email that my wage would be $23.55 an hour,” Tyler states in the video. He then goes on to explain that the company sent him another email explaining that the offer had been a mistake and offering the new wage before Tyler had signed any contract. “So I was losing 50 cents for every hour that I worked,” said Tyler.

The company informed Tyler that he would be recieving a pay increase in June but Tyler explains in the video that he felt that the “increase” was negligible as he would have been receiving more money at the higher rate regardless.

Since going live two days ago, his clip has received 746,000 views.

Tyler said that he did indeed accept the lower wage terms but indicated that he would be getting what he sees as a $33 loss back from the company by enjoying some “me time” on company time.

“I take my coffe breaks when I want to, take little walks, little strolls when I need them,’ Tyler says, “because they’ve shown a lack of interest in the well-being of their employees, I will, in turn, show a lack of interest in their company.”

