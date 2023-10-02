‘I will never use anything from the work kitchen’: Office worker refuses to use the communal ‘work sponge’ to wash dishes

It’s customary, in a work setting with a kitchen area, to wash your own dishes to help keep that common area clean. But what if the communal work sponge weirds you out?

That’s a dilemma TikToker @uohad faced. The creator, based in the U.K., made a short video that’s captured more than 2.4 million views and a spirited dialogue about office kitchen decorum since it went up on Saturday.

The video shows the dreaded work sponge floating in a soapy bowl. The on-screen caption reads, “The day I use the work sponge is the day I give my soul to the devil.”

The creator then shows herself rinsing a soapy cup in the sink without the aid of the sponge—and using her fingers to get it clean (or in the vague vicinity of clean).

Viewers carried on a spirited discourse about the practice in the comments section.

“I used the work sponge to clean the fish tank,” quipped one, adding a “lmfaoooo” for good measure.

“That’s a crime,” someone responded.

“You need to be released of your duties immediately,” said another.

Someone else shared they’re trying to make things better, saying, “I’m always replacing the work sponge and someone’s always leaving it wet in the sink.”

One commenter responded, “I had to learn this year that other people aren’t bothered by things that bother my entire soul.”

Another shared, “I’ll use a paper towel before the work sponge.”

“Same!!!” exclaimed someone else. “I use like 3-4 paper towels wet with dish soap.”

Someone else quipped, “I don’t even trust the water or the air around that sink.”

Another, admiring the creator’s technique, remarked, “ahahaha I do the finger rub also and then blast it with scolding hot water after to be 100% no germs.”

Someone else added to the conversation, noting, “Used a work fork once and caught a massive cold sore, ruined my life.”

And yet another person suggested, “You need the sponges from amazon that form from water and you can throw out,” possibly referring to Dispongeables.

But for at least one person, that wasn’t an acceptable alternative, declaring, “I don’t even use the work kitchen.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.