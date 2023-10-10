‘Told him I’d never post this, but he also told me he’d never cheat’: Woman gets revenge on ex after he cheats on her

A woman was seeking revenge on her ex after discovering he cheated on her. So she shared a TikTok draft of them together that she vowed to never post online.

The trending video was shared by user Bebe (@scorpio.princessxo) who showcased the viral TikTok video trend “Together Forever” with her ex-boyfriend.

Both in clay masks and in pajama lounge clothes, the couple is dancing to “Together Forever” Linda and Heather’s Theme song from Disney’s Liv and Maddie, a popular 2021 TikTok dance.

The video text overlay reads, “Told him I’ll never post this, but he told me he’d never cheat soo.”

Bebe noted in the caption that she simply discovered the video in her drafts. “…was going through my drafts and screamed,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #thankfullyNOT #togetherforever.

Bebe’s viral post has been viewed over 7.7 million times and has 1.6 million likes as of Tuesday morning.

Many viewers in the comments begged for a storytime and details about what caused an end to Bebe’s relationship.

Even some viewers applauded Bebe for publicly embarrassing her alleged cheating boyfriend and encouraging it to go viral.

“MAKE IT VIRAL THIS DUDE NEEDS TO BE SEEN,” commented one TikToker.

“THIS IS WHAT EVERY GIRL SHOULD DO IF THIS HAPPENS YOU SLAYED,” replied a viewer.

“She woke up and chose violence. Slay girlssss,” wrote another user.

It is not uncommon for scorned girlfriends to take to social media to post revenge TikTok videos in the matter of exposing their unfaithful boyfriends.

Another creator, Savana Miles, posted a viral TikTok video of her camping out of a Holiday Inn to later discover her boyfriend’s car in the parking lot during a 3 a.m. discovery. Savana later realized she had to do some soul searching in picking better quality men who wouldn’t repeatedly cheat her.

Since posting the video Oct. 7, Bebe (@scorpio.princessxo) hasn’t shared an update on the current status of her relationship.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bebe (@scorpio.princessxo) via TikTok comment.