‘You can earn up to $24.50’: Woman shows how you can get money if you’ve bought Starkist tuna—even if you don’t have proof

In the digital age, there is an endless slate of options for potential side hustles.

From drop shipping to completing quick and simple tasks on a freelance basis, even five spare minutes can become a money-making opportunity.

The consumer market has also opened up a new option for those looking to make a quick buck: No-proof class actions.

In a video that has drawn over 625,000 views on TikTok, user @mindful.mentor22, a content creator who mainly focuses on active class action lawsuits, has highlighted a few suits with upcoming deadlines that require no proof of having used the service or purchased the subject product in order to gain the monetary benefit.

“There’s only a few days left to join these three class actions, so let me quickly give you the rundown,” she says in the video. “Remember, these are no-proof class actions, so you don’t need to prove that you actually for them, and joining class actions is one of the coolest, simplest and most accessible side hustles you can start doing today. These little amounts of money will add up each month, trust me.”

What suits are on the table?

The first of the three highlighted suits is for Starkist Tuna, in a suit that alleges price manipulation.

“First is Starkist Tuna,” she says. “This tuna company was conspiring with other tuna companies to raise tuna prices. All of this for nasty tuna. I can’t. This one is due on Dec. 31. You can earn up to $24.50 with this one.”

Another suit against a pacifier company alleges that the company was marketing its product as being good for a baby’s teeth, despite this not being the case, she says.

“Mam, M-A-M, this is a baby pacifier company,” she says. “There were ‘orthodontic pacifiers’ created, but a pacifier is actually bad for your teeth. This one is due Dec. 27. You can earn up to $6 for that one, which is like a cup of coffee.”

A much larger opportunity is related to a beauty app’s use of data, which she says goes against privacy laws.

“Charlotte Tilbury, you can earn over $1,000 for this one,” she says. “Go and reach more about this one on usesparrow.com so you can get all the information you need. But this one is for if you used their makeup applicator app. Like the app would put the makeup products on you. There are certain privacy laws in place that make sure they can’t collect data about people’s faces without permission and unfortunately they were doing that.”

What is a no-proof class action suit?

A no-proof class action suit is a class action lawsuit that does not require individual claimants to provide proof that they purchased a product or paid for a service that is subject of a suit, in order to receive compensation.

There are several reasons a class action suit would not require proof, including low-value claims, widespread impact, or company user and customer data being able to identify impacted customers.

Viewers weigh in

Some viewers shared that they attempted to get in on the class action suits, but were unsuccessful due to eligibility criteria.

“The only one I was eligible for was Starkist, and they excluded Texas from the listed states,” one commenter wrote. “Just ain’t fair, man.”

“I lived in Texas so no class action settlement for me,” another commenter wrote.

“Submitted the tuna claim; the other two require a code,” a commenter wrote.

Others were more preoccupied by the idea that participating in class action suits could somehow be turned into real income.

“I had to sit down and touch the earth after you said joining Class Actions is a good side hustle,” one commenter wrote. “Cuz WUT.”

“I got $850 from a class action a few years ago I tell EVERYONE TO SIGN UP and check them out,” another commenter wrote. “Cause if you buy it you are owed.”

“You do realize the more people who join in on a class action will receive less money than you stated,” a commenter wrote. “No, people shouldn’t be joining for free when they’re hurting people who were hurt or betrayed by a system (CT for this one).”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mindful.mentor22 via TikTok comment regarding the video. We also reached out to Starkist Tuna and Charlotte Tilbury via email and MAM via online contact form for comment.

