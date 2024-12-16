‘That’s when you box it back up’: Woman goes to 5 Walmart stores to buy viral Christmas tree. Then she makes this big mistake

When Ellie Beerman (@ebeerman188) finally got her hands on the coveted viral Walmart Christmas tree, she couldn’t wait to unbox it and start decorating. In her excitement, she decided to film some behind-the-scenes footage of her and her husband decking out the tree—only to make a mistake so monumental that it left her, her husband, and the entire comment section in utter shock.

Uploaded on Nov. 11, her video has gone just as viral as the tree itself, racking up over 2 million views.

As she began cutting and tugging at what she thought was the rubber band, Beerman quickly realized her mistake.

“These are the—” she gasped, stopping mid-sentence.

The iconic sound bite, “It was at this moment, he knew he [expletive] up,” played over the clip, perfectly capturing the stunned silence that followed. Beerman and her husband stood frozen for a brief moment, utterly shocked by what had just happened.

“Maybe,” he offered softly, grasping for hope.

“No, we 100 percent just did,” she replied, hands on her face as she paced away in complete disbelief.

In the caption, she wrote, “When you searched 5+ Walmart stores for the viral Christmas tree & think the wires are ‘rubber bands’.”

What’s the hype about the viral Walmart Christmas tree?

The highly sought-after Christmas tree everyone’s talking about is the My Texas House Pre-Lit Cypress Artificial Christmas Tree at Walmart. It features twinkling LED lights and natural-looking branches that many have called absolutely stunning.

Its popularity is clear, with TikTok buzzing with videos raving about it and confirming it’s completely worth the hype. But with Christmas quickly approaching, this tree is becoming harder and harder to find.

“That’s when you box it back up and tell them you decided on a different one [face with tears of joy emoji, face with tears of joy emoji],” someone joked.

“I would’ve cried [face with tears of joy emoji],” another comment added.

“‘[So I] opened this and they were broken’ [face with tears of joy emoji],” another person said in jest.

Fortunately, the crisis didn’t last long. In the comments, Beerman reassured everyone that there was a happy ending.

“Don’t worry guys I immediately went to Walmart and got a new one [grinning face with sweat emoji],” she wrote.

Beerman didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok direct message. The Daily Dot also reached out to Walmart and My Texas House via email.

