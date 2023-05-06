‘It makes me feel something’: DoorDash customer orders just an ’emotional support’ Coke from McDonald’s

In a viral video that has been viewed over 266,000 times, one TikToker showed how she uses DoorDash for emotional support. Yet many responded by saying, effectively: Same.

The clip, posted last week and captioned “Me door dashing a single emotional support Coke,” shows user @hawtdawgflavoredwater receiving a single McDonald’s Coke from a Dasher. She smiles gleefully while taking a sip of the drink to the tune of Fergie’s “Fergalicious.”

Viewers were shocked at the notion of ordering just a soda, from McDonald’s and not the gas station, for emotional support.

Concerns about the cost of the single Coke delivery do have merit. According to DoorDash’s website, any customer ordering under $10 is charged a small order fee.

“This was probably like 10 bands alone,” one user commented.

“Bet that was like $20,” another wrote.

Others related to the idea, with Dashers commenting that these orders are more common than one may think: “When I get these orders I know I’m either delivering to a hungover person, mentally ill, or both,” said one comment that was faved more than 1,200 times.

It’s been a busy week for viral content about the fast food chain, from customers getting only two of three Big Mac bread slices in their orders to someone hunting down the infamous $20 birthday cake. In DoorDash news, the week was mired by the usual bad customers who tip poorly and order fails.

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash via email and user @hawtdawgflavoredwater via TikTok comments.