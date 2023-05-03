‘I’m absolutely disgusted right now’: DoorDash customer receives $20 Chipotle order. Her tacos arrive tossed in a pile of tin foil

A DoorDash customer has lots to taco ‘bout after she received a Chipotle order with tacos thrown in a pile of tin foil.

“I’m absolutely disgusted right now,” user @thatlunchboxmom began in a TikTok video that had been viewed more than 88,200 times by Wednesday. The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Chiptole via email.

The video showed the Chipotle bag on the counter. Inside, there were three tacos, chips, and sour cream. She also ordered salsa and queso, but those items never arrived.

The user started by explaining how long the food took to arrive. “I ordered at 8:45, and it was supposed to be here at 9:30—and it just arrived and it’s 10:16,” she explained.

But the woman’s main gripe was with the tacos, which were shown squished inside a pile of tin foil. The seal was missing at the top, so the food was essentially uncovered, and there were some holes in the foil.

While tacos normally make people happy, this TikTikoker was not thrilled to be spending $20 on what she called “a big pile of disgusting.”

“I don’t know if the DoorDasher did that or if that’s how they wrapped it,” she said. Either way, she explained that she couldn’t eat food that looked like it had been tampered with.

She explained that after an unsuccessful attempt to reach DoorDash’s customer service, she made a TikTok video addressed to Chiptole.

“It’s open, it’s ice cold, it’s nasty. I can’t eat that,” she said before addressing the food chain with bewildered astonishment. “Chiptole, if you see this, like what in the world.”

In the comments, some people agreed right away with the woman’s disappointment.

“They have gone WAY downhill in my book,” one user wrote. “At least my last couple experiences. Both were on-site ordering/carryout (food quality/cust service).”

But there were also some users who insisted the presentation is Chipotle’s standard. “That’s literally how they wrap the tacos,” one user wrote with a laughing face emoji.

Another said that the tacos are wrapped the same way when you go to the store to pick them up. “Sometimes when I do pickup at Chipotle that tacos are wrapped pretty similar. can’t even peel them apart,” this person shared.

Since the tacos looked disheveled, some agreed with the user and questioned whether the DoorDash driver tampered with the food.

“Probably your dasher. I’ve had orders come where the bag is ripped open and we were missing things or it looked like wrappers were opened,” one user wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash via email.

Users encouraged the woman to check if the bag had a sticker seal at the top. During COVID-19, DoorDash introduced sealed bags as part of their “no-contact” deliveries.

These are the instructions given to no-contact delivery drivers, according to DoorDash’s website: “If you receive a sealed bag, both customers and restaurants require that you do not open the package—even to check the contents.”

While it’s not clear whether the TikTok’s order arrived sealed or not, some users were convinced that the driver ate the food.

“It’s obvious that the door dasher ate your food & looks like they were driving around with it for a while,” another wrote, adding, “This is why I always pick up my own food.”

But one DoorDash driver defended the driver by sharing that this is likely how Chipotle wrapped the tacos.

“I work for DoorDash. We just pick it up and drop it off. That’s how it’s handed to the driver,” they wrote.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker updated followed on her taco saga. She shared that she reached out to DoorDash, and the company refunded her.