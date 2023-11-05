Woman goes on date with entrepreneur who forgets his wallet and needs dinner, gas, parking. But offers to Venmo

A woman shares that she went on a date with an entrepreneur who forgot his wallet, forcing her to pick up the tab for dinner, gas, and parking. He did offer to Venmo her.

The video featured TikTok user Katie Elizabeth (@bykatielizabeth), who shared her first date horror story as she did her makeup in the car. This incident occurred when she was in her “young twenties” fresh out of college, and started working in an entry-level position as an editorial assistant for “a luxury lifestyle magazine.”

The man, who was an entrepreneur on a reality show, asked her out while she was interviewing him for a story in the magazine. After he asked her out and made a reservation for a “really nice seafood restaurant in Miami.” During the date, Katie Elizabeth said the man was ordering “everything” on the menu: “Appetizers, entrees, dessert, so much wine.”

After dinner, however, Katie was hit with a curve ball: Her date forgot his wallet. To add insult to injury, he expected her to pay and he would Venmo her later. “I was like, ‘Sure, no problem. I got it,’ trying to look like a baller,” she said. “But I’m, like, secretly checking my Bank of America app under the table to make sure that I have enough money to cover it.”

Since Katie received her paycheck, she barely enough to cover the dinner but not enough to pay her rent. Once she paid for dinner, the man offered to go to the bar. What possessed her to agree, knowing she would pay for the drinks? “I don’t know what it is with me but when I’m in shock, I don’t think. Like, my mind stops,” she explained.

On their way to the bar, his car started “making noises.” Why? Because it was about to run out of gas. And who was going to pay for it? Katie, of course. To make matters worse, she paid for the $10 parking at the bar. The expenses were quickly adding up. After ordering her drink, the content creator went to the bathroom where her father texted, asking how the date was going. Katie responded candidly, revealing what had happened and how she was “panicking, not knowing what to do.”

Then, Katie headed back where she sat down and placed her phone on the table, facing up. That’s when she received a text back from her father. “‘Oh, my god. What kind of a man does this?’” the text read. As she giggled at the text, Katie’s date grabbed the phone out of her hand and slammed it on the table. Katie says he told her, “You don’t text while I’m talking to you.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Katie via TikTok comment and direct message. The video garnered over 339,000 views and viewers didn’t hold back their opinions.

“RUN……. ANY man who FORGETS his wallet on the FIRST date, definitely did it intentionally!!!! like what!” one viewer wrote.

“The moment I would be asked to pay for gas I swear I would want to uber home instead,” a second stated.

“Where is part two?? I would’ve went ballistic on him!” a third remarked.

In a follow-up video, Katie spilled the tea about what transpired next. Immediately after she was scolded by the man for texting her dad, she wanted to go home. The man complied but he needed to do something first: Get her card from the bar. This sent shock waves through Katie’s mind. “‘I started a tab on your card. So, I’m just gonna go close out really quickly and then we can leave,’” he said.

Afterward, he drove her home where proceeded to kiss her. Despite the night’s occurrences, she allowed him to kiss where she deemed it the “worst kiss” of her life. After the kiss, he asked the content creator if she wanted him to Venmo her. Wanting to bolt, Katie declined and left.

However, not knowing what to do, the content creator turned to her dad for advice. He urged Katie to break it off and offered to reimburse her. A few days later, the man reached out to the content creator, asking to be his date for an event. She declined and was upfront about her feelings. Needless to say, he didn’t take it well. A year later, she learned how he handled her rejection. “He proceeded to spread the most absurd rumors about me,” she said. “The craziest rumors that don’t even make sense.”