‘On a 6-hour car ride, about to purchase my 3rd pack of gum for the day’: Woman says she feels like she has to buy something every time she stops at gas station on road trip

A woman recently shared a hot take from her mom that she abides by to this day: Always purchase something whenever you stop to use a public restroom at a gas station.

In a short TikTok, Kenzie (@kenzzlee_) said that she’s on “a six-hour car ride, about to purchase my third pack of gum.” As of Tuesday morning, her video had 1.2 million views.

“My mom taught me this at a young age,” Kenzie told viewers via text overlay. “Most gas stations near my hometown were mom-and-pop stores.”

Kenzie said the reason for frequent stops is because “my bladder is the size of a pea.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kenzie via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear whether her mom recommended this for safety reasons—or to simply be courteous.

Many commenters, however, said that frequent stops—paired with small purchases at each—might help in the event of an emergency.

“If you’re kidnapped where you’d probably lose your phone, you’ve created a trail of your last locations,” wrote one viewer.

“Paper trail,” said another user.

“If … something happens, I want to leave a trail of the last places I was seen,” another TikToker commented.

The Metropolitan Police Department listed some safety tips when stopping at a gas station, like stopping at a well-lit gas station or one that the traveler has stopped at previously and liked. Some other tips include staying off of one’s phone to avoid getting distracted, locking car doors when pumping gas, and keeping valuables out of sight in vehicles.

A handful of other drivers who viewed Kenzie’s video shared similar nuggets of wisdom that their parents had bestowed upon them, like stopping at hotels because they are usually “cleaner” and have free stuff, like cookies.

“My mom taught me to stop at hotels to use the restroom. So clear,” a fourth commenter said.

And there were others who said they shamelessly walk in and out of gas stations just to use the restroom when they need to. “Never will be me. I am shameless,” one of the top comments reads.