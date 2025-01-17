‘Let me know your experience’: Woman goes to get her wisdom teeth out. Then she’s warned because she’s older than 20

The time-honored tradition of removing wisdom teeth is one that many dread.

About 36% of people in the U.S. are afraid of receiving dental services. But whether it is a fear of dentists or simply never having the time or ability, there are many reasons why someone might avoid having this procedure done.

One young woman has taken to social media to ask others what their experience has been when it comes to removing their wisdom teeth.

In a video that has drawn over 852,000 views on TikTok, graduate student Rachel (@racbyr) says her wisdom teeth have grown over the nerve. She could be facing a lack of sensation in her lower jaw in the short term—or forever.

Delayed wisdom teeth removal causing nerve damage?

“If you are over the age of 20 and got your wisdom teeth out, please watch this video,” Rachel says in the video. “I had my consultation today. I was supposed to get my wisdom teeth out last year but then I had COVID. I’m almost 24, and my wisdom teeth on the bottom have grown over my nerve.”

She says her dentist told her she now risks nerve damage by removing her wisdom teeth. “They have informed me that I am at a very high risk of nerve damage because of how they’ve grown over the nerve,” she says. “There is a risk that I could be numb for months or forever, the bottom half of my face.”

Rachel’s TikTok appeal is to those who have had similar experiences. She asks those to share their stories so she can have some idea of what the outcome might look like.

“Have you had any issues with this? Have you had the same situation where your bottom wisdom teeth are growing over your nerve, and did you have nerve damage?” she asks. “Please, I’m hoping that this TikTok finds me the right people. Because I am spiraling right now, and I just need answers. So please repost this. Share this. I really need some answers.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rachel via email regarding the video.

When should you have your wisdom teeth removed?

The most frequent causes for wisdom teeth removal are the prevention of pain, crowding, or infection.

Most people who have their wisdom teeth removed will do so between the ages of 15 and 22. However, this depends on how severely they are impacted by the prospect of these teeth growing. Dentists will help determine whether this is the best action based on X-rays showing how the teeth will erupt.

What risks are associated with having them removed later in life?

Most dental professionals recommend having wisdom teeth removed sooner rather than later to avoid issues with impaction or possible infections. However, they note there is typically no risk when having teeth removed later in life.

But if a tooth is allowed to grow in, like in Rachel’s case, it may cause a dental situation that could necessitate a risky removal.

What are some alternative approaches?

Some viewers, stating that they have experience in dentistry, shared that there may be several alternatives available for removing the teeth without sacrificing sensation.

The alternative, known as a coronectomy, which only removes the crown of the wisdom tooth to alleviate impaction, is a newer alternative used in specific instances where complete removal might not be the best way forward.

“Ask them about a Coronectomy,” one commenter wrote. “My dentist was too nervous to take my wisdom tooth out for the same reason so he did this procedure instead!”

“I’m 25 and I got my wisdom teeth out in December,” another said. “One of my wisdom teeth is hitting my nerve and my dentists decided to do a coronectomy instead because he saw how nervous I was!”

“28 when I got my removed and they did a coronectomy,” a third added. “So far no issues. Dr really didn’t want to risk any kind of nerve damage if even that meant a possible second surgery, and I agreed.”

What are some viewers’ experience with wisdom teeth removal?

Others shared that they did go through a full removal with a chance of loss of sensation, and were still experiencing it several years after the fact.

“My mom got her wisdom teeth out in her late 20’s and she’s now in her 40’s with still no feeling in her chin from the nerve damage,” one commented.

“I got mine out when I was around 19,” another commenter wrote. “I am now 33 and the bottom left side of my mouth is still numb. It’s not completely numb but almost the sensation of when you get a numb shot at the dentist.”

“Mine were close to a nerve & I did get nerve damage,” a third user claimed. “The right side of my chin/lip is numb and has remained so for 1 1/2 years post-op. It has gotten less numb over time, but it’s likely permanent.”



