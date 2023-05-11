‘So I just now realize not everyone does this’: Top Golf server unwraps straw and puts it into customers’ drinks beforehand. Here’s why

If you’ve ever been served a drink with only a little bit of its paper covering left, it’s not because your server simply forgot to remove it.

Conner Kochansky is a TikTok creator and writer who makes videos on the topic of serving. He’s previously sparked discussion after advising servers to offer a physical menu alongside a QR code menu. Now, another video of his is making its way throughout the internet, this time concerning straws.

In a video with over 377,000 views, Kochansky (@turningtablesmoremoney) demonstrates how he prepares straws for drinks to be served at Top Golf. This involves removing most of the paper covering while leaving the tip intact.

“You’re going to rip the bottom of the straw off and place it in the drink for them,” he explains. He then holds up the paper wrapper. “That way you don’t find these all over your section.”

In the comments section, some users approved of his tip.

“It has been 5 years since i worked in food and I still do this,” wrote one user.

“There’s always going to be people who complain, but I love the idea,” added another.

“I do this especially when serving kids cups,” shared a third. “Kids are so damn messy.”

However, others voiced their disapproval, with some citing health concerns and others simply saying they didn’t have the time to do this while serving.

“Used to do this, then a senior server told me ‘ain’t nobody got time for that with a dinner rush,’” recalled a commenter.

“Not drinking from a straw if i did not rip the packet,” claimed a second.

“I can’t standddd when my coworkers do it,” detailed an additional TikToker. “Just put the straws on the table and the guest decides if they want one or not.”

