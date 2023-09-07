‘It’s one of the few things that tastes better at 10,000 feet’: Flight attendant says there’s a reason ginger ale tastes better on planes

As it turns out, your suspicions about airplane ginger ale were right all along. It really does taste better up there. And a new TikTok explaining why is going viral.

So what is the secret? There doesn’t seem to be any reason that a ginger ale in the airport lounge is completely meh but tastes like the most sophisticated soft drink possible around 10,000 feet in the air. TikToker Redwine’s (@akredwine) newest video, which dropped four days ago, has the answer.

The video, which has picked up 240,000 thousand views so far, this sourced from an article originally published by Travel + Leisure. In the caption, the flight attendant notes: “For years I’ve gotten on planes and requested Ginger-Ale knowing that I don’t drink it anywhere else. I finally realized why.”

“It seems like it tastes different because it does,” she tells her viewers. She goes on to quote the Travel and Leisure article, saying, “The dryer air and cabin pressure dulls our sense of smell making certain foods and drinks taste a bit different than they do on the ground.”

“Sweet and salty flavors are affected the most,” she continues. “The air inside of an aircraft cabin is about as thin and dry as it is on top of a mountain peak, and our particular beverage service starts above 10,000 feet.”

Because the effects of air travel dull down the sweetness in the ginger ale, its other flavors are allowed to shine, making the drink taste drier—and more refreshing—than it does back on the ground, she explains.

“It gives off a more refreshing and sophisticated taste,” Redwine confirms. “It’s one of the few things that tastes better at 10,000 feet.”

Many of her viewers were surprised by the info, even those who regularly order ginger ale on their flights. “I always ask for this when I fly. I never have it any other time hahaha thanks for the info!” one commented.

“Yesss, I ONLY drink it on the plane… and on the ground with Jameson,” wrote Michelle | Travel (@michelle.exploring).

Another viewer added, “It’s always my drink of choice when I’m flying!”

There’s also another reason to select ginger ale over other soft drinks the next time you fly. Per Travel + Leisure, Diet Coke is one of the worst items to order on a flight due to the pressure making it difficult to pour.

This isn’t the case with ginger ale. So ordering one gets you your drink faster and makes your attendant happier—always a good thing.

