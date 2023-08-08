‘We’re not gonna have this chaos in the air’: Southwest passenger demands flight attendant move her bag, buckle her seatbelt

A viral video shows a passenger making demands of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant varying from stowing her baggage to buckling her seatbelt. Commenters are commending the crew member on how she handled the situation.

In a TikTok posted on Friday by Jeanette Hughes (@jaynithof23), a woman is seen seated on a Southwest Airlines flight with crutches leaning near her seat.

While a flight attendant is putting baggage in the overhead compartment, the passenger says that she needs her son near her but that her husband can sit alone. She then tells the flight attendant to “throw that wherever,” referring to the bag, and help her with her seatbelt.

“You’re making so many demands of me,” the flight attendant says. “We’re not gonna have this chaos in the air.”

The passenger, who has told the flight attendant to “just go take off,” says, “I’m hearing impaired so sorry if I sound chaotic.” She then says that another passenger “is using God’s name in vain” near her, so she’ll just “be quiet.” The flight attendant then puts the passenger’s seatbelt on.

“I’m here to help, but I’m not gonna sit here and be berated,” she tells the passenger.

Hughes wrote that “having a disability is not an excuse to mistreat other people” in her video’s overlay text.

On Tuesday, the video had over 3 million views. Neither Hughes nor Southwest Airlines immediately responded to the Daily Dot’s requests for comment.

Many commenters said that they respected flight attendants more after watching Hughes’ video.

“Watching these videos I’ve truly looked and have a whole new respect for flight attendants!” @dkeily1735 commented. “They deal with ALOT with no room to escape.”

“She thinks [the flight attendant] is her servant? WTH?” @silvananap wrote. “I have so much respect for flight attendants.”

Other commenters identified themselves as former flight attendants—and said they were happy to have left the job.

“Flight attendant here,” @vette897 commented. “This every day all day, 32 yrs flying and in the last 5 yrs is almost impossible to enjoy job any longer.”

“35 years flying and 3 years ago I was done!!!” @northouflyguy wrote. “Retired and don’t miss it ONE bit!”