You hate to see blackberries turning quickly into mold, especially a day after you purchased them.

In a TikTok with over 3.1M views, James (@donkojambo) showcases how the blackberries he bought from the grocery store became moldy after 24 hours from purchasing.

James told the Daily Dot, “I bought the berries at my local Meijer. I think I had already thrown away one pack that I bought and when I came downstairs to snack on those ones I was so annoyed that they also were moldy. Super frustrating but I will not learn my lesson and I’m sure I’ll buy more berries and they will mold over before I even leave the store.”

Why do blackberries get moldy so fast and what can you do to slow it down?

In the video, James reveals the package of blackberries having mold despite buying them the day before.

“They start growing mold the second you consider buying them in the store,” one TikTok commenter joked.

Now this is certainly frustrating considering fruit already has a short shelf life. Having blackberries grow mold in one day is not acceptable. The main issue with blackberries getting moldy is once one blackberry gets mold, the entire container can quickly become infected.

Here are a few suggestions to prevent blackberries from getting moldy so quickly.

The first suggestion is to wash the blackberries in a vinegar solution with water. “When I get home I immediately wash them with water and a little vinegar. Let sit in that for 1 minute then rinse. Pat dry, put in an airtight container with a paper towel. They don’t get mold for weeks.” one TikTok commenter added.

The second suggestion is to remove the blackberries from the original container and put them into a new container after rinsing. The original container can contain mold build up only leaving a matter of time for the rest of the blackberries to get infected. It only takes one moldy blackberry to ruin the rest.

“Flip the containers upside down at the store, when they have berries that stick to the bottom, they’ll go bad sooner. Pick the containers where they all fall to the lid,” one Tiktoker suggested.

Last thing to consider is to immediately refrigerate the blackberries after purchase. Avoid stacking the blackberries and keeping them in their own space.

Where are the freshest blackberries sold?

There are a few factors that will determine the freshness of blackberries. The major points to consider is where the berries are sourced, the color, firmness, and if any moisture is in the packaging.

So when considering Walmart vs grocery stores the main thing to consider is the sourcing of blackberry production.

With over 4,600 locations across the United States, Walmart has an extensive supply chain operation. With such a large operation, quality can certainly vary across locations. To ensure getting the freshest blackberries, ideally they are locally sourced.

“Just get it at Walmart, the mold comes included so you don’t have to wait a full day,” one TikToker joked.

So generally speaking, going to a grocery store working with local farmers is your best bet to ensure freshness. These grocery stores include Whole Foods, Sprouts, and local farmers markets.

Viewers react to the moldy blackberries

“I feel like the scanner releases mold spores,” one joked

“They’re not in season, brother. I have never taken into account the season of fruit when I buy them and it’s never been an issue until very recently,” wrote another user.

“Meanwhile they’re $10 for that too. We need to start going back and returning items,” one user said.

“Always, and I mean ALWAYS, take your fruit out of the store packaging, rinse, and put it in a clean container when you get home. Normally there’s one sus berry in the bottom that makes them all go bad,” another user urged.

This TikTok has more than 3.1M views with over 222K likes.

The Daily Dot contacted Walmart through online form for comment.

