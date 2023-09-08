‘It’s literally a fraction of the cost’: Shopper shares how to buy Urban Outfitters, Target furniture directly from wholesalers

A TikToker has shared a clever money-saving hack for buying furniture from popular brands like Urban Outfitters, Target, and Overstock for a fraction of the price by using a website that compares prices from different wholesalers.

Grace Lemire (@grace_lemire), one of the many young female content creators using TikTok to teach and learn about personal finance and investing, posted a video to her account where she explains that she’s found out about a website that allows users to search for specific items and see the prices from various retailers.

“So I’m gonna be moving out of my parents’ house at some point soon and I saw a video yesterday talking about how a bunch of furniture is really just wholesaled and you can just buy it directly from the wholesaler for way cheaper and then I saw a comment that pointed me to this website and y’all, I’m shook,” she says in the video.

Grace goes through some examples to show viewers how much money they could save by using the website. She points out a dresser that costs $459 at Urban Outfitters, but, the website informs her, only $249 at Totally Furniture, and $282 at Walmart. She also shows a table that costs $620 at Joss & Main, but only $544 at Appliances Connection. She appears especially shocked by a couch that costs $4,300 at Target, but only $2,100 at American Home Furniture.

“I am shook by this. The website is called spoken.io. I know there’s a bunch of sites, I guess, that do the same thing but this site was the one I found all this stuff on,” she concluded.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, with over 6.6 million views since it was posted. In the comment section of the video, users shared their own tips on how to save money when purchasing furniture.

“Take a screenshot of an item you like and google image search it and you’ll find the best deals,” one user wrote.

“Or just check Craigslist and Facebook market place and pay like $50 for a couch,” another suggested.

“This is why you always do your research and shop around before purchasing, especially furniture,” a third advised.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Grace Lemire via email for comment.