‘It’s delicious’: Whole Foods customer shows $12 ‘really healthy’ food court hack for when you don’t feel like cooking

If you often get tired of cooking, a Whole Foods customer recently posted a viral TikTok sharing how to buy a healthy meal at the food court for just $12.

Mira (@mirayumyum) has reached over 441,000 views on her video. She left a caption telling viewers this is “A wholefoods hack for when you don’t feel like cooking. Entire meal for $12, cheaper than fast food these days.”

To start her video, Mira walks around the inside of Whole Foods and explains how, a few days prior, she posted a video sharing a hack on how to get free sushi at Whole Foods.

In this video, she says she will share how to find a “really healthy dinner” for just $12. “Full meal,” she adds, “protein, veg, carb—all of it.”

How to get the hack

First, Mira says to walk toward the back of the store and look for the fresh deli counter. “With all the prepared foods,” she explains.

While pointing to a screen that reads, “Entreé + Two Sides, $12-$14,” she says, “This is what you do. You get the Chef’s Plate.”

Next, Mira records the buffet-style counter and tells viewers she will be getting the Lemon Rosemary Chicken Breast for her entreé, with green beans and sweet potatoes for her sides.

She adds that a few other options for sides include roasted potatoes, pasta salad, broccoli, and spinach-feta salad. She also mentions that one of her favorite sides to add on is the Greek Tortellini Salad.

Mira decides to order two different Chef’s dinners at once, both with Lemon Rosemary Chicken, one with sweet potatoes and green beans, and the other with a Greek tortellini salad and more sweet potatoes.

As she moves down the food bar, she records the items and tells viewers that some other options for protein include Chicken Scallopini, Asian Sweet and Spicy Chicken Breast, Sweet and Sesame Tofu, Crispy Fried Chicken, Salmon, and a London Broil. “You get the idea,” she explains.

“I don’t think those are $12, though,” she adds. “I think those may be $14.”

Before ending her video, Mira records as the Whole Foods server plates her two meals and then says, “Let’s go check out.”

While scanning both of her to-go Chef’s plates, she tells viewers, “You don’t even need your [Amazon] Prime account for this.”

“See?” she asks, as she records the checkout screen that reads two meal plates for $12 each.

“And there you have it: A healthy dinner in less than five minutes, and cheaper than fast food,” Mira concludes.

Viewers react

“I just learned that on Fridays they have dollar oysters and a large cheese pizza is $8!!” a viewer told Mira in the comments section of her video.

Another added, “You can get a family meal for $26 and it’s 4 chicken or salmon filets plus green beans and sweet potatoes.”

One joked, “lol it’s not a hack it’s just literally what they offer and it’s displayed on a giant sign.”

Where can you locate the Chef’s Plate deal?

Whole Foods states that the Chef’s Plate meal can be located in the Prepared Foods Department of your local store.

“Prepared Foods is where culinary expertise, convenience and high standards meet,” it continues. “Just as in our grocery aisles, we ban 300+ colors, flavors, preservatives and more that are often found in food. Try a ready-to-eat sandwich for lunch, order custom pizzas or pick up chef-prepared meals for dinner.”

Whole Foods does not confirm on its website whether the Chef’s Plate is priced at $12-$14. However, multiple users on TikTok have posted under the tag “Whole Foods Chef Plate,” confirming that price range.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mira via TikTok comment and direct message and to Whole Foods via email.

