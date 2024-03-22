‘You’re wasting so much money’: Woman says you should stop buying White Claws and High Noons, shares alternative

Watch out, hard seltzer brands; this woman is coming for you.

Hard seltzers, like White Claws, Truly, and High Noons, have grown in popularity over the last decade. It started in 2016 when White Claw first entered the market with the Natural Lime, Black Cherry, Ruby Grapefruit, Raspberry, and Mango flavors, per Thrillist. While Truly followed right behind them, White Claw remains the more popular brand.

It was the perfect time to launch. At the time, regular seltzer water was becoming popular (remember when everyone wanted a SodaStream in their home?), and this was its boozy counterpart.

They also piqued the interest of health-conscious and sober curious people because of the combination of lower calories and sugar, plus the lower alcohol content compared to beers and cocktails.

Plus, many people love how portable and convenient hard seltzers are. You can easily take the can with you to the pool, a beach day, a picnic, or even a boozy hike.

But people don’t always love how pricey they can be. A six-pack can easily run $10 to $15, depending on where you buy it, and one 24-oz can cost $3.50 to $4.50.

Instead of buying cans, TikTok user Grace (@grassyass__) has a cost-saving solution.

“This is your sign to stop buying High Noons and White Claws. Take it from me. You’re wasting so much money,” Grace says.

“What, you spend $12 on a 4-pack of High Noons to drink them within literally an hour? No. We have High Noons at home,” she adds.

In the viral video that has nearly 750,000 views, Grace explains how she recreates the drink at home. She pulls out a liter of Tito’s Vodka, pours a shot into a glass, and tops it off with a flavored seltzer water.

“This is so cost-effective,” Grace points out.

She adds that the liter of vodka only cost her $30, so she’d be able to make her own drinks at a fraction of the cost.

“Let’s use our critical thinking skills,” Grace says.

Commenters quickly burst her bubble, pointing out that what she made is just a classic vodka soda, which people have been making at home and ordering at bars for decades.

“How did you ever think to put vodka and soda together? What’s next? Gin and tonic? Maybe rum with coke,” a top comment read.

“HAHAHAHAH PLZ I REALIZED HOW STUPID THIS WAS LIKE 2 MIN AFTER POSTING,” Grace replied.

Others shared their tips to make the drink even better.

“Mio water enhancer and Tito’s,” a person recommended.

“You need a more robust juice. Needs a splash of grapefruit not just seltzer,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Grace for comment via direct message from Instagram.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.