‘My dad would always have us wait in the car and enter through the side or pool entrance to get to the rooms’: Hotel worker calls out guests who bring more people than their room is meant for

In a viral video that has been viewed over 1 million times, TikToker Jake Ryan (@thinkjakeryan) shared his disdain for rule-breaking hotel patrons who sneak extra guests into their room.

“When the person who got a standard room for one night comes in with 4 adults, 6 kids, 13 suitcases, 3 dogs and a microwave,” the clip’s caption read.

The clip shows Jake looking up from the reception desk of a Holiday Inn with a perturbed look on his face.

“What the f*ck?” the TikToker lip synchs to the audio while shaking his head. “I blame Ice Spice.”

In the comments section, other hotel worker shared similar stories about guests who tried to pull a fast one with their reservation.

“I work front desk and this is so true, they get a room and bring 8 people like HOW,” read a comment that received 29,000 likes.

“And come down asking for extra towels, rags, sheets, and blankets,” wrote another. “Like please your trying to squeeze a basketball team into 1 room.”

Some commenters provided the perspective of guests who break hotel rules by cramming in additional people into a single booking.

“My dad would always have us wait in the car and enter through the side or pool entrance to get to the rooms lol,” admitted one person.

“Lol we stayed doing this growing up.. we had to get it how we live,” another said.

“We got an airfryer too,” joked a third.

Many people asked for viewers for compassion, pointing out that hotel guests like that might be experiencing homelessness or other hardships.

One person wrote, “Be like that. Bless them, but yeah it’s a wild sight.” However the creator clarified that while he was calling out the behavior on TikTok, he always provides all of his guests with great customer service, even those who break the rules.

“I look out for them but I be like common whereee y’all finna sleep,” Jake replied.

Jake has gained thousands of followers with his comedic takes on being a hotel worker. His videos poke fun at common scenarios he encounters at work, including when guests ask him to repeatedly run a declined bank card and issues that crop up with third party bookings. A recent video about four guests who stayed at his hotel for four weeks without paying was viewed over 1 million times.

The Daily Dot contacted the content creator via TikTok comments.