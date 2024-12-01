‘Happens all the time’: Officer issues warning to people who don’t answer the door when a stranger knocks

A Canadian policeman says that if a stranger knocks on your door, you shouldn’t just ignore it—as it could be the prelude to something more dangerous.

The video comes from TikTok creator Randall Arsenault (@officerarsenault), whose website says he “speaks on modern-day policing, technology and social media, engagement strategies, and brand management.”

This video, posted on Thursday, has received more 735,000 views as of Sunday morning. In it, he issues a grave warning for people who might want to be left alone at home and would prefer to ignore a knock at the door.

PSA for people who don’t answer the door for strangers

“If somebody comes to your home during the day, knocks on the door, rings the doorbell [and] you don’t answer because you don’t want to be bothered—don’t do that,” he says to start the short video PSA.

“Two minutes later, they kick in your door, daytime breaking and entering,” he continues.

“Happens all the time. Yell through [the door], wave them off through the window, act like you’re on your cell phone already. They get inside your house, they panic not expecting anybody to be there—bad things can happen.”

He finishes by imploring his audience to stay safe.

More on what you should do

If you encounter the situation the officer describes, the Ackerman Security site has an article covering the scenario. Titled “What smart people do when a stranger comes knocking,” it goes through the four-step process you should engage in.

First, it advises the person at home to perform a lock check. “As we mentioned above, burglars may knock on your door to see if anyone is home before attempting to enter your home,” the article states. It does warn that some burglars will still attempt a robbery regardless of whether you’re home or away. Therefore, securing your home is the best first line of defense.

Next, you should look through your peephole or view your front door via a security camera. “Check out who’s approached your home and get a gut check on whether the person is trustworthy or not,” the article suggests. “If not, don’t let your guard down. Even if the people outside your door are a woman and her kid, stay vigilant, and turn to Step 3.”

That step is to ask who the person is. The article notes you’re not obligated to answer the door, and it’s best to stay behind your closed door regardless of the story. “For example, someone might say they have a car issue and need to use your phone. Instead of letting them inside, tell them you’ll make the call for them. If they claim they’re hurt (perhaps from a car accident), tell them to hang tight while you call 911 for them.”

Last but not least, the article says that you should call the police if you have further suspicions about the person’s motives. “To help the police out, try to burn into your mind what the person looked like, the clothes they wore, any distinguishing features, where they went, the type of vehicle they drove,” it offers. If you have security camera footage, that can be especially valuable.

Viewers react to the advice

Commenters expressed various thoughts about the advice.

“I usually don’t answer because I have anxiety,” one remarked. “Now I have anxiety if I don’t answer someone will come in. Thanks.”

Another said, “So we’re NOT supposed to open the door and hand them the keys? This is brand new information!”

“If they want in bad enough, they’re coming in regardless of if I open the door or not,” said another.

“Very good advice!” someone shared. “I was in my 20s, living in a shared house and was home sick for the day and in bed. There were numerous knocks on the door. I didn’t answer it. They broke in thru a window and went thru the others rooms. When they got to my door I called out, ‘Is that you, Bill?’ Thankfully they instantly turned and left. It could have been worse.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Officer Arsenault via email and TikTok direct message.

