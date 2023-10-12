Have you ever been in a hurry, or forgot you had a prescription to pickup, and wondered: “What time does Walmart Pharmacy close?” Well, we got you.

In response to feedback from associates and customers, Walmart has revised its pharmacy hours across its 4,600 stores nationwide. This is info you’ll want if you have a prescription at Walmart you need ASAP.

What time does Walmart pharmacy close now?

Previously open until 9 p.m. on weekdays, most Walmart pharmacies now close by 7 p.m. Specifically, during the workweek, Walmart Pharmacies will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Specific hours can be found at the Walmart store locator.

What time does Walmart pharmacy close on the weekends?

Walmart Pharmacy hours undergo slight variations during weekends. On Saturdays, Walmart Pharmacy will open at its regular weekday time of 9 a.m. but will close 2 hours earlier, wrapping up by 7 p.m. On Sundays, the pharmacy operates on a more condensed schedule, opening at 10 a.m. and closing by 6 p.m.

Why did Walmart change its pharmacy hours?

The modification in hours comes as Walmart aims to strike a balance between offering top-tier customer service and ensuring the well-being of its pharmacy associates. The decision to adjust operational hours stems from feedback provided by pharmacy staff and customers. By aligning hours with peak times that customers prefer to visit, Walmart believes it can more effectively deliver excellent service.

“Walmart is committed to helping our associates live better. Walmart has a strong and incredible pharmacy team, and we are making this change to not only enhance their work-life balance but also to maintain the best level of service for our customers,” the company said in a statement.

The national pharmacy staffing shortages and the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic also played roles in this decision. Retail pharmacies, including Walmart, faced unprecedented pressures with the distribution of COVID tests, vaccines, and treatments in recent years. This change is seen as a step to alleviate some of the pressures faced by pharmacy staff.

Walmart’s commitment to employees

Apart from the modification in pharmacy hours, Walmart claims to have been proactive in ensuring its associates are well-compensated. In June 2023, the retail giant announced that they would be raising wages for over 36,000 pharmacy technicians, pushing their average hourly pay to over $20.

Additionally, to show appreciation for the dedication and hard work of its employees, Walmart will remain closed on Thanksgiving 2023. This decision to remain closed on the holiday is a continuation of a trend from the past three years. Dacona Smith, Walmart U.S.’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, remarked, “‘Our people make the difference,’ and that’s never been more true than it is right now.”

How to know for sure

If you are planning a visit, it’s always a good idea to check the online store locator tool for hours specific to your local Walmart. The company has also been offering deals on popular gift categories well before Black Friday, allowing customers to plan their holiday shopping ahead of time.