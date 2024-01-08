‘As a Wendys employee I can confirm’: Fast-food expert tries to see if you can really get a family-sized bucket of Wendy’s chili

The president of the Fast Food Secrets Club is back, and this time, he’s taking on a Wendy’s rumor.

In a viral video that’s garnered more than two million views in just one day, Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) says he heard Wendy’s sells a family-size bucket of chili and went to investigate.

“Of course I have my secret recipe book, but I’ve never seen this before so I wanted to go to see if it was true,” Jordan explains.

Now, he and Wendy’s already aren’t on good terms because of the chicken nugget incident. What is the chicken nugget incident, you ask? Jordan heard you could get a bucket of chicken nuggets and went to buy one. But they ended up giving him a bunch of small containers of nuggets and no sauce (no sauce is heinous).

“At that point, I realized we might be enemies,” Jordan says about Wendy’s.

This time, he called beforehand, and they confirmed that they do sell a bucket of chili. He went over to the fast food joint, and they recognized him. He tried to order the chili bucket, but this time, things went worse than they did with the nuggets.

The Wendy’s worker straight-up told Jordan that they don’t sell buckets of chili. Jordan told him he just called and was told they had it.

“Well, it wasn’t us,” the person replied with a straight face.

Jordan showed the call on his phone and asked if that was their number. The person denied that it was.

“So if I call this number, that phone’s not gonna ring?” Jordan asked.

“No, it’s not,” the worker replied.

Jordan called the number, and you guessed it, the phone rang.

“I don’t know why he thought I wasn’t gonna do it in front of him,” Jordan said. “And then he looked at me and said, ‘What happens now?'”

It’s almost like the worker did all this to give Jordan a reason to reveal the Wendy’s chili recipe—which is exactly what Jordan did next.

He shares that the special ingredient is burger patties. The patties Wendy’s doesn’t use for their burgers end up in the chili, he alleges. To make it, you need the following:

2 pounds of ground beef

1/4 can of tomato juice

1 can of tomato puree

15 ounces of drained red beans

A large onion

1/2 cup of diced celery

1/4 cup of diced green bell pepper

1/4 cup of chili powder

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 and 1/2 teaspoons of garlic

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of pepper

1/2 teaspoon of oregano

1/2 teaspoon of sugar

1/8 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

“Enjoy your chili,” Jordan says, ending the video.

The TikTok has nearly 5,000 comments.

“I worked and made the chili at wendys, and this recipe is 100% true. you my guy are the GOAT!!!” a commenter wrote.

“As a wendys employee I can confirm we have both the bucket of nuggets and Chilli I think your wendys just has beef with you lol,” a person claimed. Per a 2022 blog post, Wendy’s did once offer a bucket of chili, however, it appears to be a promotional deal that is no longer offered.

“The veggies are frozen and the beans are canned. That is the secret. Ex Wendy’s employee,” another commenter added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordan for comment via email.