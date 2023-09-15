‘I would have called the police’: Wendy’s customer says she found pill inside of her burger

A nurse posted to TikTok that she found a pill inside of a Wendy’s cheeseburger while eating out with her family.

Jay (@juaniab3) uploaded a series of videos delineating the situation, including her initial confrontation with the workers.

In the first video, Jay holds a half-eaten Wendy’s burger. She shows the sandwich to the camera, revealing what appears to be a red pill wedged between two patties of meat. “There’s a f*cking pill inside the f*cking burger,” she says.

The TikToker arrives at the Wendy’s location and approaches the front counter. “Hello is there a manager I can talk to?” she asks twice.

An employee walks up to greet Jay, who immediately tells him there “is a f*cking pill inside of my f*cking burger.”

“A pill?” the man asks, holding an empty fountain cup.

“A pill,” she repeats.

“I’m sorry about that,” he says, holding his hand out to take the burger from her and inspect the sandwich. He then walks a few steps back into the kitchen and questions the staff about it. He then tosses it in the trash.

“How do a pill get inside of somebody’s burger?” she asks.

The manager apologizes again.

Jay posted a follow-up video, responding to accusations that she put the pill inside of the burger herself.

She says she didn’t upload the video “just for a lawsuit.”

“I wouldn’t do that. It’s not that serious to sit here and try to pretend that something happened if it didn’t happen. I’m very well off and I don’t need no money or no clout, or no views,” she says.

Jay says she’s a loyal Wendy’s customer.

“I spend a lot of money, with Wendy’s ’cause we don’t eat McDonald’s. I spend a lot of money with Wendy’s, so with [that] being said, yes, I’m gonna post to social media—what’s happening, what happened to me,” she says.

The 29-year-old says she’s “well off,” showing her ID that proves she’s a registered nurse and has been for six years.

Jay says she called the police, who showed up the store and allegedly found that one of the Wendy’s employees had four pills on the counter while food being prepared. She says the police said the worker lost track of one of the pills. “When it all boils down to it, she shouldn’t have pills out there period. I don’t care what it was. And it could’ve been wrapped in anything, like, people out here dying … from fentanyl overdoses everyday,” Jay says, highlighting a horrifying reality of accidental overdoses from fentanyl-laced substances.

Jay says in addition to contacting the police, she also notified county inspectors and Wendy’s corporate.

A Wendy’s representative, according to Jay, offered her some type of consolation for her experience, but the TikToker said she refused, “because it wasn’t about that.” She says she wanted to ensure her children were “OK” after the experience, so she ended up taking them to the emergency room, where they spent “hours” as they were being assessed.

Viewers who saw Jay’s post were generally supportive of her decision to hold the fast-food chain accountable.

“You did the right thing!!” one viewer said in response to Jay’s follow-up video.

“Girl disregard all the negativity don’t feed into them. I hope everything works out for you. Thank you for sharing this information,” another said.

Jay’s videos have been viewed a collective 600,000 times.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jay via TikTok comment and to Wendy’s via email.