‘$5 for that can tho???’: Worker finds Wendy’s chili for sale at Walmart, but customers complain about price

At one time, you’d have to visit a restaurant in order to get your hands on one of its menu items. No longer. Now, many restaurant products are available in grocery stores. One Walmart employee was surprised that includes cans of Wendy’s chili.

TikTok user Mahoganii Danae, who is known by username mahoganiidanae, posts content about her job at Walmart. In a recent video, Danae stumbled across something surprising in one of the aisles: A can of Wendy’s chili.

“Let me put y’all on, because I just put my d*mn self on,” Danae says in the video.

“They sell Wendy’s chili?” she asked. “Like, they actually sell it in the stores now?” Danae zoomed-in to show each can of Wendy’s chili is priced at $4.42. Danae wrapped up the video by promising to review the chili.

The video has amassed more than 450,000 views since it was posted on July 9. Commenters expressed surprise at the price point.

“Good lawd $4 a can get a whole meal for that,” one user wrote.

“$5 for that can tho??? yeah i’d rather go to wendy’s,” a second agreed.

In addition, some noted the canned chili doesn’t taste the same as what you purchase at the Wendy’s brick and mortar.

“I tried it. doesn’t taste Nothing like Wendy’s chili. taste like regular can chili,” one person commented.

“It’s not bad. I had some of that Wendy’s hot chili oil so I added that & it made it taste better. I prefer it from Wendy’s though,” a second stated.

Back in February, it was announced that the famous chili would hit store shelves. The canned chili was “inspired by Wendy’s chili recipe, hearty seasoned beef, tender peppers, chili beans, and savory spices come together for the delicious flavor you love. Simply heat and enjoy,” per Wendy’s website.

And Walmart isn’t the only place you can grab it. H-E-B grocery store worker Eddie spotted a can for the same price. In addition, they can be found at Kroger, Vons, Albertson’s, and more. Prices may vary.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mahoganni via Instagram DM and TikTok for comment.