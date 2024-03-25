‘That’s a confident answer’: Woman goes into Wells Fargo to open new account. She ends up helping bank teller with something unexpected

A woman goes into Wells Fargo to open a new account, but she ends up helping her bank teller with something unexpected: His dating life.

TikTok user Liv (@oliviaklosss) posted a video on March 8 from a Wells Fargo branch. The text overlay reads, “pov you went to open a new account at Wells Fargo but you end up helping the teller with his first date tonight.”

The video starts in selfie mode as Liv delivers her advice for how the bank employee should handle a first date. “She said she wants to know how to dress, so make sure you specify all the places you’re going, so now she gets to choose how she dresses and feels most confident, you know?” Liv says.

Liv then turns the camera to show the bank employee, who is texting his date to ask if she would like to tag along with him and his friends after dinner. He shows Liv the message.

“Yeah, I like it,” Liv says.

“What if I say, ‘I would love for you to tag along?’” the man asks. Liv replies, “I like that more. I do, I like that more.”

The video then cuts to the pair in suspense as the date types out her response. “She’s texting!” Liv says in excitement. But the bank employee is nervous that the woman’s text bubble keeps disappearing. “Why would you stop and then start and then stop again?” he asks.

He finally gets his response. “Would it be OK to decide later?” he reads.

Liv encourages the bank teller to not be discouraged by that response. “That’s a good thing,” she says. “You didn’t get a no. Just because you didn’t get a yes doesn’t mean bad things. I promise. This is her saying that she hasn’t hung out with you yet and she just wants to see what it’s like to be around you. She doesn’t want to say yes; she doesn’t want to say no. Cause she hasn’t even had dinner with you yet. You’ve got to see if it sparks. Dating is like an interview.”

Discouraged, the man responds, “I’m tired of interviewing.”

“I know, but you will find someone,” Liv says. “This tells you that she’s open-minded.”

But what should the man say in response to the date? “She said ‘is it OK if I decide later’ and you just say ‘of course,’” Liv says. “That’s all.”

In the video’s caption, Liv writes, “i wanna call WF back and ask him how it went.”

The video has amassed more than 700,000 views since it was posted. In the comments, many users urged Liv to post an update.

In a follow-up video, Liv calls the man and learns what happened after his date. Apparently, the woman texted him and said that she would just like to pursue a friendship and not a romantic relationship. Liv encourages the man to value himself and move on to another person who will return his interest.

“Maybe your journey is not finding a woman; maybe your journey is finding yourself,” Liv says. “Focus less on finding happiness in other people and be happy for yourself.”

“I can try to do that,” the man says.

A user wrote, “You are now a certified life coach.”

