‘I went to give my kids some of your fruit snacks…’: Man buys box of Welch’s Fruit Snacks. Then he sees the bags inside

One dad took to social media to address Welch’s directly after he bought a package of the brand’s fruit snacks.

He claimed several pouches in the box contained nothing but air.

High school teacher and TikTok influencer MR RUPP™️ (@hashtagjrupp) uploaded the viral video on Friday. It has been viewed over 27,300 times as of this writing.

“My kids were really looking forward to five packs of fruit snacks if you have any extra,” the clip’s caption read.

The man then explained how the company failed to deliver the treats to his kids.

“Hey, Welch’s Fruit Snacks, my name is Mr. Rupp,” the man said in the video. “And I like to give my kids some of your fruit snacks.”

As he spoke, he held up several individual fruit snack packages.

However, there was a problem with them.

“They’re unopened,” he explained. “But they are also two-dimensional and empty.”

Ultimately, the man just wanted the fruit snacks he bought and asked the company to send him some.

Are empty Welch’s Fruit Snack packs common?

About six years ago on Reddit, one user posted a photo of the empty pack of Welch’s Fruit Snacks he found inside a box of the snacks.

“I got an empty, sealed pack inside of my box of Welch’s gummies,” the post declared.

It also featured a photo of the empty pack.

Its comments laughingly pointed out the fact that another pack must’ve contained extra gummy snacks. Another said a trip to the factory was in order so the pack could be filled.

Though an entirely empty pack seems to be fairly uncommon, consumers have taken issue with Welch’s Fruit Snacks packaging in the past.

Back in 2017, a class-action suit was brought against the company by consumers who criticized the size of its packaging for being deceptive.

The gummies have also been the subject of another lawsuit for their claim that they are a healthy snack option containing no preservatives.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, many responded in jest, with some demanding Welch’s dole out the snacks to the influencer.

“Welch’s air snacks,” user firp wrote.

“@Welch’s Fruit Snacks give this man his fruitsnacks,” user Joey said.

“If Welch’s doesn’t send him some snacks I won’t buy them again,” user Solshine commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to MR RUPP via TikTok direct message and comment to confirm whether or not the company has responded to his video. Welch’s was also contacted for comment.

