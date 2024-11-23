‘In the superstore??’: Fred Meyer shopper reveals why you should always wash utensils after you buy them

A Fred Meyer shopper is going viral on TikTok after sharing a PSA to viewers about why they should wash recently purchased dishes and silverware.

Featured Video

Marie (@selimarie96) recorded her videos from the dishware aisle of Fred Meyer, seemingly after catching another customer toying with the store’s items.

“Your reminder to wash your utensils after purchase,” she wrote in the accompanying text overlay. Marie then showed viewers the customer in question, who appeared to be rubbing the store’s plastic cookware on his underarms. When one commenter questioned what he’s doing, Marie clarified that she later learned he was stealing the tools.

“He shoved em in his pants,” she responded to one commenter. “That’s when I chose to mind my business.” As of Friday, her clip had amassed more than 242,000 views.

Advertisement

Always wash newly-purchased utensils

According to Southern Living, washing new kitchenware is a must-do prior to using it. Dr. Ravi Jadeja, an animal and food sciences professor at Oklahoma State University, told the outlet that it can be hazardous to skip this step.

Experts put a particular emphasis on washing items that are “exposed,” meaning they’re not sold in a box or another type of wrapping. This includes items such as mixing bowls and kitchen tongs since they may come in contact with people’s fingertips—or their armpits.

These precautions are in place, in part, because there’s no way of telling how many unwashed hands or other body parts touched a certain product before putting it back on the shelf. Cleaning it before use helps ensure that germs from strangers are gone before eating or drinking from the cookware.

Advertisement

In an interview with Kitchn, food safety extension specialist Ben Chapman said that not doing so is “really low risk [but] there might be some plastic or other materials that are placed in appliances” that could, if nothing else, affect the flavoring of your food once cooked.

How do you clean these items?

Southern Living recommended different cleaning methods for different items. For instance, it said that while certain silverware, bowls, and trays can go in the dishwasher, you wouldn’t do the same for a cast iron skillet.

If you’re unsure on how to clean your newly-bought cookware, though, it never hurts to follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Advertisement

Viewers express horror at customer’s actions—and people who don’t already wash their items

In the comments of Marie’s video, several viewers couldn’t believe she caught a man rubbing his armpits over the silverware. But others said they were more shocked that some people don’t already wash these items upon purchase.

“I thought it was mandatory to wash any new product,” one user said.

“I mean who doesn’t wash them,” another questioned.

Advertisement

“Who doesn’t though? I pour hot water over every utensil I buy with dish soap,” another woman wrote. To this comment Marie clarified that her video was intended for “peeps that don’t.”

Others, however, simply couldn’t believe the man’s actions.

“What in the superstore??” one viewer quipped.

“Why are people like this?!” another said.

Advertisement

“I would’ve screamed you need to buy that sir!” a third user wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Marie via TikTok comment and to Fred Meyer through email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.