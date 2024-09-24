‘For me to not even be able to take my stuff in my cart’: Walmart shopper has to follow worker to the checkout all because she wanted to buy Gain detergent, Dove soap

A Walmart shopper says she had to follow a worker to checkout just because she wanted to buy some Gain detergent and Dove soap.

The shopper, Zayfromdabay (@itszayfromdabay) posted about the experience on TikTok and received over 42,000 views.

In the video, the customer is standing in an aisle of items that are all locked behind anti-theft glass. A Walmart worker appears and begins to unlock products that the customer points to, like Dove body wash and Gain laundry detergent. Then, the worker places them in a bag of their own.

After they have finished shopping, the customer follows the worker to the checkout area. She then proceeds to scan her own items and pay.

“I can understand everything being locked up, but for me to not even be able to take my stuff in my cart up the front when I’m ready to check out is crazy,” she says. The shopper adds that in her confusion she forgot to get her groceries.

Walmart continues to increase security measures

Many shoppers have recently criticized Walmart for its escalating anti-theft measures, which customers say create a hostile shopping environment. Customers claim that the store has begun locking up lower-priced items like socks. One person even says they weren’t able to buy anything after workers were unable to unlock the security display case.

The TikToker also complains about the unwelcoming environment at Walmart. She says that even though she forgot her groceries, she decided not to go back into the store.

“I just went ahead and checked out because at this point I just felt like you guys are treating me like a criminal and I didn’t even do anything,” she says.

Several viewers in the comments section also complained about Walmart’s security measures.

“I won’t even buy it there anymore because I’m not standing and waiting forever for someone to show up,” wrote one shopper.

“My neighborhood Walmart has the toothpaste and brushes behind a case and they wouldn’t let me walk with it. And I guarantee you Walmart isn’t even losing money like that,” complained someone else.

Some commenters suggested ways to get around the frustration of dealing with the anti-theft measures.

“I do Walmart pick up for the locked up items now because of this. it’s so much easier than dealing with waiting for stuff to be unlocked,” said one shopper.

“Girl and mine will only take the stuff to a specific lane, I still go to the shortest line and have the cashier grab it from the other lane,” said another.

