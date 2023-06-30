‘Walmart workers scammed me’: Customer claims Walmart worker asked to see her receipt. She stole her rewards points

No one expects to get scammed while shopping in-store, especially not by one of the store’s employees. Sadly, this is what one woman said precisely happened to them.

In a viral video that amassed more than 45,000 views since Tuesday, TikTok creator @ohwhenshesmiles said a Walmart employee pulled a fast one on her when she stole her rewards points as she completed her transaction in self check out.

“Some of the stuff that I picked up had those little yellow sensor tags on them,” she explained. “So when I got to the front and started ringing out, I asked the young lady that was working up there [if] could she have the tags removed for me.”

Apparently, after removing the tags, the woman continued to linger and make small talk as the TikToker completed her transaction. But when she scanned her last item and paid for everything, that’s when the Walmart worker sprung into action.

“As soon as I ring the last item, she takes her phone out and scans a QR code on my screen,” she said.

That’s when she realized the worker had stolen her Walmart rewards points.

“So she done walked over to me, made small talk with me and stole my rewards points,” the woman said.

She also noted that the worker, and another young woman who appeared to be an accomplice, were pulling the scam on other people. The TikToker promptly asked to speak to a manager, who ignored her. So she escalated the situation to corporate.

“I’m supposed to be having an interview with them in the next couple days,” she concluded.

The Daily Dot reached out to her via TikTok comments and Walmart via email for further information. In the comments section, many were surprised to find out that Walmart even has a rewards program that gives points to their customers.

“Wait WALMART GIVES REWARDS POINTS!” one user commented.

In a follow-up video, the content creator went into detail about Walmart’s rewards program, as per their website. Walmart’s website explains that Walmart+ members can earn loyalty points that can be redeemed on future purchases. In order to get the points, members must scan a QR code at check out, just as the Walmart worker allegedly did.

The silver lining to the entire ordeal was the video helping more people learn about the rewards program.

“Dang thanks for putting us on,” one user commented.

@ohwhenshesmiles has yet to update viewers about whatever came of her call with corporate.