‘That’s not my job description’: Walmart worker sparks debate after refusing to clean windows

In a viral video, a TikToker Kisha (@kaotickisha) shares why she was fired from Walmart, causing debate among viewers.

Kisha starts the video by explaining that she was standing by the store’s entrance when the general manager told her, “’Hey, go get some spray and some paper towels and clean up the doors.’”

She recalls responding, “I’m like, ‘What do you mean? That’s not my job description.’”

She says the manager repeats himself, but she remained firm and said, “‘No, I’m not doing that.’” She says he then walked away, and in a few minutes, another sales associate brought her paper towels and spray, with the same request. She says she told the sales associate the same thing she told her manager: “’I don’t want it. That’s not my job.’”

Her perseverance paid off. Shortly after, she shows another employee cleaning the store’s doors. Kisha narrates the scene, “She had to do inside and outside. You see her? She gets it down, baby.”

She continues, “Not me, though.”

She reveals the reason why she doesn’t want to clean the doors is because she has a bad back. “A 65-inch TV fell on my back and you want me to do what,” she shared in the video’s caption.

Kisha’s refusal to wipe down the doors has sparked much debate. The viral video has 630,000 views and thousands of comments. Viewers are split on whether or not they feel her defiance is justified.

Many said they feel as though she should have wiped down the doors, regardless if it is in her job or not. “I understand but sometimes we gotta do what’s told until we find better. Now look they let you go and bills still need to be paid,” one shared.

Other viewers suggested she should have agreed to the tasks and simply taken her time. “I woulda cleaned those windows long enough to last my whole shift,” one shared. Another added, “I would’ve said ok and go about my business….he didn’t say when to do it.”

Some viewers said her injury is a valid reason for her noting wanting to do the tasks but argued she could have worded it better. “It’s better to say you feel it’s unsafe due to your back injury so he can’t claim insubordination,” one suggested. ”It would’ve been better if you said ‘my current condition puts restrictions on the tasks I can withstand, is there any way you could reassign the task?'”

Others respected her defiance, saying, “Glad you stood on business, no means no.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kisha and Walmart via email for comment.