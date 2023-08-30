‘I went on my break and cried the whole time’: Walmart worker of 3 years told she has to work the warehouse at different hours—for $2 less an hour

A Walmart employee went viral on TikTok after sharing her experience attempting to return to her old job.

Nomadica (@xnomadicax) posted the video, where she said that she recently moved back in with her parents. But she said she received bad news from Walmart, her past employer, when she tried to get her job back.

“I’m quitting my job,” she said. “I went on my break and cried the entire time.”

Nomadica said that, despite having three years of experience at Walmart, she could not “get my same hours that I had before.”

Instead, she said she was told that her hours would be “randomly” scheduled. She said her hourly wage decreased, too. While warehouse jobs, she said, used to pay $16 per hour, she was now only offered $14.

“The employee website… shows them boasting that they have increased profits this quarter by 5.7%,” she said. “Prices have only gone up, but wages have literally decreased.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nomadica via TikTok comment and to Walmart by email. As of Wednesday morning, Nomadica’s video had over 298,400 views, with many users pointing out that this type of behavior is normal for corporate giants.

“Companies do not care,” one viewer said. “I’ve worked for the same place for 11 years and we all just got pay cuts.”

“Bosses these days don’t care about employees as long as we’re making them money,” another added.

“So, Walmart is exactly the same as it was when I left there almost 11 years ago,” a former employee wrote. “I mean, of course it is, but I was hopeful.”

Like most other retail stores, Walmart has raised its prices significantly over the last few years. According to Business Insider, Walmart raised its minimum wage amount for workers in March, but it still lags behind similarly large employers like Amazon, Costco, and Target.