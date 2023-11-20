A Walmart worker on TikTok shares how she disguises herself from customers so she isn’t bothered at work.

In the video, which has attracted over 688,000 views, TikTok user Sokky (@sokkyundercover), username pun intended, shared a controversial “work hack.” Titled “why are you asking me where the chips are silly,” the video shows Sokky rolling up her blue Walmart vest and zipping up her hoodie. This appears to be a tactic used to avoid being approached by customers for help. This seemingly innocuous video has sparked a heated debate about work ethics and customer service in the modern workplace.

The comments section quickly became a battleground of contrasting opinions. Some users expressed outright disapproval of Sokky’s actions. A pointed comment stated, “When you don’t feel like doing what you applied for and are being paid to do.” The user suggests Sokky shouldn’t take a job, if she doesn’t want to do the job. Another wrote, “these comments smfh i worked these little customer service jobs as a teen/young adult & i never had the audacity to act like i cant do my job.” Sokky’s snarkily retorted, “congrats youre soo mature,” which only added fuel to the fire.

Conversely, there was a wave of empathy from those who understood the challenges of customer service roles. One user implied customers could exert more effort to help themselves. “literally there are signs, the Walmart website tells you the aisle,” the user argued. Another user who sympathized acknowledged the relentless nature of customer inquiries. “They will still find a way to annoy you lol.”

@sokkyundercover why are you asking me where the chips are silly ♬ Fighting My Demons – Ken Carson

This divide in opinion reflects a broader discussion about workplace expectations and employee autonomy. On one hand, there’s a growing call for corporate America to be more attuned to the voices and needs of its workers, especially in roles that are traditionally undervalued, like retail customer service. This perspective suggests that employees should have the flexibility to manage their work in ways that prioritize their well-being.

On the other hand, there’s a strong sentiment that a job, once accepted, comes with certain non-negotiable responsibilities. According to this view, employees like Sokky, who find ways to circumvent their job duties, are not fulfilling their end of the employment contract. This perspective values a traditional work ethic and dedication to job roles as defined by the employer. This speaks to a broader conversation about how many companies are replacing some positions with AI.

Sokky’s video, while rather simple, has inadvertently highlighted a significant and ongoing debate about the nature of work, employee enthusiasm, and the evolving dynamics of the modern workplace. As the workforce continues to navigate these complex issues, the balance between accommodating employee needs and maintaining job responsibilities remains a contentious and evolving topic. Which side do you fall on?

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Sokky via TikTok comment for further information.