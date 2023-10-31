‘Swear I work harder than most managers’: Walmart worker carries entire department ‘on his back,’ says they still refuse to give him pay raise

A Walmart worker blasted the company for overworking him and refusing to give him a pay raise.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 8,555 times, TikTok user LinThaKiDD (@linthakidd) explained that he does the most work in his department but isn’t adequately compensated for his effort.

“So I told y’all I be carrying this whole department on my back,” he began the video.

Then, he showed off the back of the store’s kitchen, where hot food items are prepared. It appears he was the only worker there.

“As you can see, I’m the only one back here,” he continued.

It also appeared that he was both responsible for food preparation and customer service.

“Got customers coming back and forth,” he explained. “They satisfied with my stuff, though. I don’t play about my work.”

Nonetheless, he had one primary complaint.

“But guess what, though?” He asked viewers. “I’m still not gon’ get no raise.”

The content creator lamented that no matter how hard he works, he will never get a raise. He even showed off all the food he made to prove how much effort he puts in and the quality of his work.

“Y’all can’t tell me right now that my food don’t look slamming,” he said while recording the a la carte selection of hot food, including taquitos, corn, fries, chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, and other items. “I did all this by myself.”

Ultimately, he repeated his concern: “I still ain’t gon’ get no raise.”

In the comments section, other Walmart workers agreed that the pay is insufficient.

“Walmart don’t treat us right fr, they need to fatten up those cheques,” user g wrote.

“It’s crazy a company that profits 150 billion a year doesn’t give any raises,” another user pointed out.

“That’s how it be in the deli … at least I don’t get bothered,” one user added.

LinThaKiDD often goes viral for funny content related to working for Walmart. A recent video wherein he complained about working extra hard but getting paid just as much as other employees racked up over 2.6 million views. In another clip with hundreds of thousands of views, he expresses frustration over being unable to vape at work. His profile contains a disclaimer that reads, “All vids are jokes and made off the clock.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via contact form and user LinThaKiDD via TikTok comment.