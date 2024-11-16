‘I grabbed 3 of them’: Walmart worker takes viral hand sanitizer for herself after co-worker put them out. Here’s what aisle they’re in—and why they’re so in-demand

If you’re a Touchland hand sanitizer enthusiast, Walmart has got you covered. Dupes for the viral product that is sold at Sephora are flying off the shelves at the large retailer. This Walmart employee shares about their restock.

For a world grappling with the long-term effects of a pandemic, hand sanitizer seems to still be a vital friend. One Walmart worker (@simply_southern32) shared in a TikTok how this hand sanitizer is a hot commodity.

“Guys, my co-worker just put these hand sanitizers out that everyone has been looking for,” she says. “It’s in the front where all the make up and stuff is. Mine is on aisle G8. So where the hair care and the make-up meet on the other side together.”

In the clip, she walks through the aisle before saying, “So I grabbed me three of them. Ya’ll go check your stores.” The video has 1,600,000 million views and almost 20,000 likes as of Saturday. However, for some reason, the creator turned off the comments.

The Daily Dot has previously covered Walmart dupes that seem to go viral on TikTok.

What’s the buzz on this hand sanitizer?

In a previous video, @simply_southern32 shows the hand sanitizers, which look similar to the viral Touchland one with the smallest one retailing for about $10 at Sephora. The brand Walmart is selling is called Smart Care and they come in several scents including lemon lime, watermelon and berry. It also costs $2.97, a fraction of the Touchland one. While the initial video has zero comments, this previous video has several.

“Berry smells good, i luckily got the last one! watermelon was completely out and lemon lime was full,” one user replied.

“I just bought one at Ulta for $17,” another wrote.

“The lime one smells like beer to me,” a user said.

“What area? I’m not seeing them anywhere around my area on the app,” another user asked.

“Oooooh it’s like a touchland dupe and those are $10! 2.97 is waaaay more affordable,” says another comment.

The Touchland hand sanitizers are known for their unique scents and mist spray bottles. The Smart Care Walmart ones also have a mist setting and come in a similar-looking bottle.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @simply_southern32 for comment via TikTok message and comment and to Walmart via email.

