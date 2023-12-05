‘Rolled out of bed to my TV being gone!!!!!’: Walmart shopper snags TV holiday deal. They delivered it to unattended apartment office

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, shoppers are finally getting the items they ordered delivered—and it’s not going as well as they may have hoped.

TikTok user Tiana (@tianaredd_) says that she ordered a television on Black Friday from Walmart.

On the planned date of delivery, she checked the Walmart app and saw that the TV had not yet been delivered. A while later, she checked the app again and discovered that Walmart had delivered the item, though they had not sent a notification to her after they had done so.

However, this created a moment of confusion for Tiana.

“I run out to the front door, check my front porch—nothing,” she says. “Don’t see the TV.”

When she opened the app again to see where the delivery person dropped it off, she discovered that they left the TV at the door of the front office of the apartment complex—a building that was closed.

The photo, which Tiana shows in the video, shows a new TV in a TV box left at the front door of a building labeled “Leasing Office.”

Unsurprisingly, someone had taken the TV before Tiana could get to it.

“What did you think was going to happen?” Tiana asks in the clip, directed at her delivery person.

She wrote in the clip’s caption: “Rolled out of bed to my TV being gone !!!!”

In a follow-up video, Tiana says she was able to get a refund for the television, as well as security camera footage of the event taking place.

Tiana shared in an email to the Daily Dot that while she received a refund, the company did not offer her the TV at the Black Friday sale price.

“Unfortunately no, [Walmart] haven’t reached out to me. I called customer service and they only offered me a refund,” she explained. “I expressed to them I didn’t want the refund because I really wanted the tv which was my reasoning in purchasing it.”

She also noted that she specifically purchased Walmart Plus to gain early access to the Black Friday TV deals. Still, Walmart did not honor the offer.

“They only apologized and proceeded to say unfortunately they cannot send another TV, only give a refund, nor could they grant me the sale price when I repurchase,” she said. “I wish they would have showed more understanding especially since I paid extra (purchased Walmart plus) to be able to get the TV ahead of time & someone who deliver for them dropped the ball. They expressed no genuine concern. The police was not able to do anything because we were not able to capture the tag # so basically I just took the loss.”

In the comments section of both videos, some users claimed that they’ve experienced similar problems with deliveries.

“This happened to my coworker. Delivery driver took a picture and put back on his truck,” recalled a user. “Luckily her neighbor had a Ring and got it on video.”

“Happened to me when I ordered my husband a xbox for his birthday … they left in on the front porch literally AS IS, no amazon box .. nothing,” recounted another.

“I ordered a TV from Walmart last year and someone stole it. It said delivered but didn’t see it at my door and didn’t receive a pic,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tiana via email and Walmart via its Media Relations contact form.