‘Everything in the store is going to be Great Value’: Walmart shopper says to stop buying Great Value. Here’s why

In addition to items from major brands, many stores offer their own branded items that customers can buy, often at a reduced price.

As noted by Investopedia, these “private label” goods offer a variety of benefits for stores. Private brands can give retailers control over marketing, which can in turn enable them to customize products to local preferences. They also offer control over production and brand image, which can result in higher profits for the store than name-brand products.

Shoppers are already familiar with the private labels of many major retailers, such as Kirkland Signature for Costco and Great Value for Walmart.

While customers may enjoy lower prices for these items, not every shopper is on board, as recently explained by TikTok user @bowhuntersc06 in a video with over 77,000 views.

What’s wrong with Great Value?

In his video, the TikToker encourages viewers to “quit buying Great Value.”

The cust issues with the private label appear to be twofold.

First, he says, “If you don’t quit buying Great Value stuff, everything in the store is going to be Great Value.” This is a common complaint about private labeled goods, with many brands becoming concerned that the presence of a private label on the shelf could cannibalize their sales.

Experts are divided about the true risk of cannibalization from private labels, though there is some evidence to suggest that a private label on the shelf hurts sales of similar items.

However, it should be noted that just because one is buying a non-store brand product, that doesn’t mean their dollars are going to an independent producer. In the case of this video, the TikToker’s alternative purchase is from Smithfield Foods which, though based in Smithfield, Virginia, is a subsidiary of the China-based multinational conglomerate WH Group.

Second, the TikToker appears to have qualms with the products themselves. In his video, he shows off two packages of “ham steak,” one from Great Value, and one from Smithfield Foods. While the Great Value steak appears larger, the TikToker notes that, by the time he trims the fat off of the Great Value product, he’ll “be better off” with the alternative.

Whether this is a valid argument against these products is a matter of opinion, though other internet users have alleged that they’ve received underweight products from the Great Value label.

In the comments section, users offered their views on the TikToker’s claims, with many noting that both products were likely produced by a major pork processor.

“I’ll never buy that great value crap. It’s disgusting,” said a user.

“Same products with different packages. We make a certain products and have several different packages and weights for many different customers,” alleged another.

“Some of us can’t afford to even look at other brands. You ever tried to feed 2 adults & a 15 year old boy with $300 a month?” asked a third. “You pay for my groceries and I’ll buy all name brand poison.”

We’ve reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form and @bowhuntersc06 via TikTok DM and comment.



