‘Today I finally scored’: Walmart customer shows how to get Sterilite rolling storage cart for $1.50

Not having enough storage is the worst. Luckily, a sale at Walmart may help some people finally get a handle on their clutter.

Recently, Walmart customer Paris Taylor (@paristaylor2023) racked up over 180,000 views and 7,500 likes when she shared how viewers can get a Sterlite rolling storage cart for $1.50.

How does the deal work?

After hearing about the sale, Taylor went to Walmart to see if the rumors were true. When she got there, she claimed the sale was absolutely real and let viewers know that it wasn’t just about grabbing any Sterilite 3 Drawer Cart. Instead, shoppers need to “make sure” it has a specific barcode. To help viewers even more, she zoomed in to show a barcode reading 073149118897.

According to Walmart’s website, the Sterilite rolling storage cart is on sale for $14.77, with an original price of $16.42. However, Taylor said in the comments section that the sale wasn’t listed online, and people needed to go inside and head to a register instead of self-checkout.

Did viewers try it?

Though there is no mention of the sale from conventional sources, multiple viewers claimed that it’s a real deal and isn’t limited to a certain item number.

“I went 3 consecutive days and the price was $8 and today I finally scored 5 at $1.50,” one said.

“Just left Walmart.. bought 4 @$1.50 each!!” another said.

“I bought the last 7 at my Walmart for 1.50! Thank you so much!” a third added.

“I got 2 (one gray and one tan) $1.50,” a viewer said.

Others shared some additional facts about the sale.

“The beige ones are $1.50 also,” a viewer said.

“I got 3. At my store it’s only the cream and the very light grey,” a second added.

Many users thank Taylor for the tip.

“Great tag, thanks, love these yesss,” a viewer said.

“This is the type of deal I need!” another agreed.

Need some storage tips?

Finding the right way to store things really depends on your living space. Obvious ways to give yourself some room are to hold a yard sale or donate to charity, but in case you don’t want to get rid of anything, here are some other ways to organize your things.

The Spruce, a home advice website, lists 45 storage ideas that cover a wide range of needs. Tips include using chalkboard labels for changing storage needs, purchasing handbag hangers for purses, storing medicines and prescriptions in a deep drawer, and repurposing crates for DIY storage shelves.

House Beautiful suggests installing a hotel rack for bathroom storage, buying a rolling rack for extra storage, using a curtain to create additional closet space in spare corners, and hanging tools and utensils for extra drawer space.

