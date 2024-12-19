‘Why are the chargers locked up?’: Walmart worker is too busy to get locked item for customer. It backfires

A Walmart customer shattered a lock case while waiting for an associate’s help.

Redditor and apparent Walmart worker @IndependentGarbage88 posted a photo of the damage to the r/Walmart subreddit. The photo accrued over 2,000 upvotes. Furthermore, it sparked a debate over the grievances customers have with the store’s locked-item policies.

The post’s caption gives further context as to what happened. “Customer tried forcing the door open when the associate was busy with another customer an aisle away,” it reads.

The problem

Walmart shoppers’ grievances with the chain’s lock-and-key practices are not new. One social media user documented their 45-minute wait time for an employee to assist them with a locked-up item. Another Walmart shopper stopped shopping at the store after noticing a $4 battery was locked up.

It appears that some Walmart locations implemented potential fixes to having to rely on workers to unlock items. One shopper said they used a phone key to unlock an item on their own.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email for further information on its unlocking policies.

A response to theft?

CNBC reported in December of 2022 that Walmart CEO Doug McMillon warned theft may lead to store closures. In 2023, 24 locations were shuttered, with an additional 11 closing up shop in 2024. Four stores in Chicago alone were shut down, citing theft spikes and a “lack of profits” as the reason.

But, consumers have complained that these stringent security protocols have hindered the retail experience.

Redditors respond

One Redditor shared their own way of dealing with locked items. “Should have done the grown-up thing and used the in-store wifi to order it cheaper on Amazon while they waited and then left. I do that all the time at Walmart when stuff is locked up and no staff to open it,” they argued.

“Honestly, sometimes if I see what I want is locked up, I just pull out my phone and order it on Amazon as I’m walking out of the store. I wonder if they are even making money by locking things up. Less gets stolen, but people don’t want to wait forever for an associate to amble over and open it,” another seconded.

“Tbh i kinda expect more of this the more they lock up. Especially when they keep cutting hours,” the top comment on the post reads.

The Daily Dot has reached out to IndependentGarbage88 via Reddit direct message for further comment.

