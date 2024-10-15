‘If I’m going to get a 98 inch TV it’s definitely not going to be a Roku TV it’s going to be either a Samsung or Sony’: Walmart is selling an enormous TV—not everyone is onboard

Walmart has its own product brands, such as Great Value and Onn Roku. Because Onn is manufactured by Element Electronics Corporation and distributed by Walmart, its products are often cheaper than their counterparts. However, a woman was shocked after she stumbled across a 98-inch Onn Roku smart TV for $1,4000 at Walmart.

“So, when we walk into Walmart, and you see this,” TikTok user Jessica (@jessicafrench47) says, zooming in on a 98-inch Onn Roku smart TV in an orange box. Then, she zooms out, revealing the nearly 9-foot-long TV, and calls her son over to stand in front of it. “Look how big this is, guys,” she says, amazed. When her son stands in front of it, it’s only a couple of inches taller than him. “Who in their right mind needs a 98-inch TV?” the content creator asks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jessica via TikTok comment and direct message, as well as Walmart via its media contact form. The video amassed 5 million views. Viewers answered her question.

“The answer to who needs a 98 inch tv. Me I need a 98 inch tv,” one viewer wrote.

“You’re asking the wrong question. The correct question is ‘who doesn’t need a 98 inch TV?’” another commented.

“I do because these 47 year ole eyes don’t work like they used to!” a third responded.

However, others weren’t excited.

“Well for starters if I’m going to get a 98 inch TV it’s definitely not going to be a [Roku] TV it’s going to be either a Samsung or Sony or if worse comes to worse TCL,” one viewer remarked.

“I’d rather have a 65 in Samsung than. 98in ONN lol,” a second agreed.

Is Onn Roku a good quality TV?

Although these TVs cost less than others, they have their own issues. For example, Consumer Reports gave Onn lower ratings on HDR (High Dynamic Range) and sound. The sound can be fixed with a sound bar, but the HDR cannot. HDR is the method by which the picture produces detailed bright and dark scenes. Because of the lack of details and the inability to make the TV brighter, Roku earned a low score.

Should you buy this brand?

That is up to the customer. The brand offers streaming services, is budget-friendly, and has 4.5 out of 5 stars on Walmart’s website. “Many Onn TVs can deliver decent overall picture quality, provided that great HDR performance isn’t a priority. In addition, many use the Roku smart TV platform, making it easy to access a lot of streaming services,” per Consumer Reports.

